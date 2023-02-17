JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2023 (17 Feb): Shift 1, 2 Prelims Paper Review, Expected Cut Off

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2023: The LIC AAO Prelims 2023 Day 1 is being held Today on 17th February. Questions in the Prelims Written Exam shall be asked from 3 sections: Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, and English Language. 

LIC AAO Exam Analysis
LIC AAO Exam Analysis

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is conducting the LIC AAO Prelims 2023 examination for the recruitment of eligible candidates to fill up 300 vacancies of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialists in LIC offices across the country. As per the official LIC AAO 2023 Notification PDF, the LIC AAO Prelims 2023 Exam Dates are 17th February and 20th February 2023. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) released the LIC AAO Admit Card 2023 for the Prelims exam on 10th February 2023 for candidates to download.

In this article, candidates can find the LIC AAO Prelims exam analysis for detailed paper review, subject-wise questions asked, difficulty level, and question weightage.

LIC AAO Prelims Exam Analysis – Overview

The LIC AAO 2023 consists of three phases of the selection process: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The Preliminary exam is conducted online. Candidates must note there shall be no negative marking for incorrect answers. The Prelims Exam for LIC AAO shall include General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The English Language section is qualifying in nature and marks obtained in this section will not be counted for ranking. 

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 17 February

The LIC AAO Prelims 2023 exam is being held online in shifts for recruitment for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist in LIC offices. As per the  LIC AAO Syllabus for the preliminary written test, questions shall be asked from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. We shall provide detailed LIC AAO Shift 1 Exam Analysis and LIC AAO Shift 2 Exam Analysis here along with LIC AAO Expected Cut Off.

LIC AAO Shift 1 Exam Analysis

As per the feedback from candidates, the LIC AAO Prelims Shift 1 exam difficulty level was Easy to Moderate. Below, we have shared overall good attempts section-wise.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 17 February – Shift 1 Good Attempts and Difficulty Level

Subject

No. of Questions

Overall Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

English Language

30

22-24

Easy to Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

35

22-24

Moderate

Reasoning Ability

35

22-24

Easy to Moderate

Total

100

 65-71

Easy to Moderate

Section-Wise Analysis

Check out the subject-wise exam analysis for LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2023 Prelims on 17th February – Shift 1.

English Language

The English Language section in the LIC AAO Prelims 2023 was Easy to Moderate. Most questions were asked for Reading Comprehension. The Topic for RC was AI and Farmer's Land.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 17 February – Shift 1 - English Language

Topic Name

Questions Weightage

Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehension

10

Easy to Moderate

Single Fillers

5

Easy to Moderate

Sentence Rearrangment

5

Easy to Moderate

Misspelt

5

Easy to Moderate

Error Detection

5

Easy to Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

The Quantitative Aptitude section in the LIC AAO Prelims 2023 was Moderate. Most questions were asked for Data Interpretation. Topics of DI included: Line Graph DI, Tabular DI, and Pie Chart DI.  

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 17 February – Shift 1 - Quantitative Aptitude

Topic Name

Questions Weightage

Difficulty Level

Line Graph Data Interpretation

5

Moderate

Pie Chart + Tabular Data Interpretation

5

Moderate

Approximation

7

Easy to Moderate

Wrong Number Series

6

Easy to Moderate

Arithmetic

12

Easy to Moderate

Reasoning Ability

The Reasoning Ability section in the LIC AAO Prelims 2023 was Easy to Moderate. Most number of questions were asked from Puzzle and Seating Arrangement. Topics included:   

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 17 February – Shift 1 - Reasoning Ability

Topic Name

Questions Weightage

Difficulty Level

Square Based Seating Arrangement

5

Easy to Moderate

Floor Based Puzzle

5

Easy to Moderate

Order Based Puzzle

5

Easy to Moderate

Uncertain Number of Persons Puzzle

5

Easy to Moderate

Selection Based Puzzle

5

Easy to Moderate

Syllogism

4

Easy

Direction & Distance

3

Easy

Order & Sequence

1

Easy

Odd One Out

1

Easy

Word Formation

1

Easy

Meaningful Word

1

Easy

LIC AAO Expected Cut Off 2023 for Prelims

LIC AAO Cut Off 2023 Official is declared by the Corporation after the completion of the examination. Meanwhile, candidates can check here subject-wise and category-wise expected cut-off for LIC AAO Prelims 2023 below:

LIC AAO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023

LIC AAO Prelims Sections

Cut Off Marks For SC/ST/OBC/EWS

Cut Off Marks For General

Reasoning Ability

14-16

16-18

Quantitative Aptitude

14-16

16-18

English Language

9-10

9-10

To Download LIC AAO Admit Card 2023 For Prelims Exam, Click Here.

FAQ

Q1. Where can I check LIC AAO exam analysis 2023?

Candidates can find detailed LIC AAO exam analysis 2023 only on Jagran Josh. We shall provide detailed LIC AAO Shift 1 Exam Analysis and LIC AAO Shift 2 Exam Analysis here along with LIC AAO Expected Cut Off.

Q2. What is the difficulty level of the LIC AAO 2023 exam on 17 February?

As per the feedback from candidates, the LIC AAO Prelims Shift 1 exam difficulty level was Easy to Moderate.

Q3. What are good attempts in the LIC AAO exam?

The LIC AAO Prelims on 17 Feb Shift 1: Overall good attempts was 65-71. The section-wise good attempts are as follows: English Language (22-24), Quantitative Aptitude (22-24), and Reasoning Ability (22-24).

Q4. Which section was the most difficult in LIC AAO exam 2023?

As per the feedback from candidates, the LIC AAO Prelims Shift 1 exam difficulty level was Easy to Moderate. However, Quantitative Aptitude was the most difficult section in LIC AAO Prelims 2023 on 17 February.

Q5. What is LIC AAO expected cut off 2023?

LIC AAO Cut Off 2023 Official is declared by the Corporation after the completion of the examination. Meanwhile, candidates can check the subject-wise and category-wise expected cut-off for LIC AAO Prelims 2023 in this article.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next