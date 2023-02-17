LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2023 (17 Feb): Shift 1, 2 Prelims Paper Review, Expected Cut Off

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2023: The LIC AAO Prelims 2023 Day 1 is being held Today on 17th February. Questions in the Prelims Written Exam shall be asked from 3 sections: Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, and English Language.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is conducting the LIC AAO Prelims 2023 examination for the recruitment of eligible candidates to fill up 300 vacancies of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialists in LIC offices across the country. As per the official LIC AAO 2023 Notification PDF, the LIC AAO Prelims 2023 Exam Dates are 17th February and 20th February 2023. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) released the LIC AAO Admit Card 2023 for the Prelims exam on 10th February 2023 for candidates to download.

In this article, candidates can find the LIC AAO Prelims exam analysis for detailed paper review, subject-wise questions asked, difficulty level, and question weightage.

LIC AAO Prelims Exam Analysis – Overview

The LIC AAO 2023 consists of three phases of the selection process: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The Preliminary exam is conducted online. Candidates must note there shall be no negative marking for incorrect answers. The Prelims Exam for LIC AAO shall include General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The English Language section is qualifying in nature and marks obtained in this section will not be counted for ranking.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 17 February

The LIC AAO Prelims 2023 exam is being held online in shifts for recruitment for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist in LIC offices. As per the LIC AAO Syllabus for the preliminary written test, questions shall be asked from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. We shall provide detailed LIC AAO Shift 1 Exam Analysis and LIC AAO Shift 2 Exam Analysis here along with LIC AAO Expected Cut Off.

LIC AAO Shift 1 Exam Analysis

As per the feedback from candidates, the LIC AAO Prelims Shift 1 exam difficulty level was Easy to Moderate. Below, we have shared overall good attempts section-wise.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 17 February – Shift 1 Good Attempts and Difficulty Level Subject No. of Questions Overall Good Attempts Difficulty Level English Language 30 22-24 Easy to Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 35 22-24 Moderate Reasoning Ability 35 22-24 Easy to Moderate Total 100 65-71 Easy to Moderate

Section-Wise Analysis

Check out the subject-wise exam analysis for LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2023 Prelims on 17th February – Shift 1.

English Language

The English Language section in the LIC AAO Prelims 2023 was Easy to Moderate. Most questions were asked for Reading Comprehension. The Topic for RC was AI and Farmer's Land.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 17 February – Shift 1 - English Language Topic Name Questions Weightage Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension 10 Easy to Moderate Single Fillers 5 Easy to Moderate Sentence Rearrangment 5 Easy to Moderate Misspelt 5 Easy to Moderate Error Detection 5 Easy to Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

The Quantitative Aptitude section in the LIC AAO Prelims 2023 was Moderate. Most questions were asked for Data Interpretation. Topics of DI included: Line Graph DI, Tabular DI, and Pie Chart DI.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 17 February – Shift 1 - Quantitative Aptitude Topic Name Questions Weightage Difficulty Level Line Graph Data Interpretation 5 Moderate Pie Chart + Tabular Data Interpretation 5 Moderate Approximation 7 Easy to Moderate Wrong Number Series 6 Easy to Moderate Arithmetic 12 Easy to Moderate

Reasoning Ability

The Reasoning Ability section in the LIC AAO Prelims 2023 was Easy to Moderate. Most number of questions were asked from Puzzle and Seating Arrangement. Topics included:

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 17 February – Shift 1 - Reasoning Ability Topic Name Questions Weightage Difficulty Level Square Based Seating Arrangement 5 Easy to Moderate Floor Based Puzzle 5 Easy to Moderate Order Based Puzzle 5 Easy to Moderate Uncertain Number of Persons Puzzle 5 Easy to Moderate Selection Based Puzzle 5 Easy to Moderate Syllogism 4 Easy Direction & Distance 3 Easy Order & Sequence 1 Easy Odd One Out 1 Easy Word Formation 1 Easy Meaningful Word 1 Easy

LIC AAO Expected Cut Off 2023 for Prelims

LIC AAO Cut Off 2023 Official is declared by the Corporation after the completion of the examination. Meanwhile, candidates can check here subject-wise and category-wise expected cut-off for LIC AAO Prelims 2023 below:

LIC AAO Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023 LIC AAO Prelims Sections Cut Off Marks For SC/ST/OBC/EWS Cut Off Marks For General Reasoning Ability 14-16 16-18 Quantitative Aptitude 14-16 16-18 English Language 9-10 9-10

