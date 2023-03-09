LIC AAO Result 2023 Likely to Be Released Soon: Date, Prelims Scorecard, Cut Off and Mains Exam Update Here

LIC AAO Result 2023 will be released soon by the Life Corporation of India. Get Direct Link to Download LIC AAO Prelims Result and Scorecard PDF in this article.

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Likely to Be Released Soon

LIC AAO Result 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India or (LIC) conducted the online exam for the post of AAO (Assistant Administrative Officer) on 17 Feb and 20 Feb in various shifts. Now, LIC will upload the selection list for the next round of recruitment which is a Mains Exam. LIC AAO 2023 Result will be released on the official website i.e. licindia.in.

The Prelims Exam for LIC AAO consisted of multiple choice questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The English Language section is qualifying in nature and marks obtained in this section will not be counted for ranking.

LIC AAO Result 2023 Date and Link

The LIC AAO Result PDF 2023 will contain the shortlisted candidate’s name and roll number. LIC AAO Result Link will be provided in this article.

LIC AAO Exam 2023 Overview

Organization Life Insurance Corporation of India Post Name Assistant Administrative Officer Vacancy 300 LIC AAO Notification Date 15 January 2023 LIC AAO 2023 Registration Details 15 Jan to 31 Jan 2023 LIC AAO Selection Process 2023 Prelims, Mains, and Interview LIC AAO Prelims Exam Date 17 & 20 February 2023 Official Website www.licindia.in

Steps to Download LIC AAO Prelims 2023 Result

In order to download the result online, candidates can are required to follow the step-by-step guide given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of LIC at licindia.in and visit the ‘Career’ Section

Step 2: Select “Recruitment of LIC Assistant Administrative Officers-2023”

Step 3: Now, click on “Click on “RESULT OF PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION HELD ON 17.02.2023 & 20.02.2023 FOR RECRUITMENT OF Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist)”

Step 4: Select the post for which you have appeared in the exam

Step 5: Download LIC AAO Result PDF

Step 6: Check the details of the selected candidates

LIC AAO Score Card 2023

All the candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their LIC AAO Score 2023 by entering their roll number or registration number and date of birth.

LIC AAO Cut Off 2023

LIC AAO Cut off will be based on numerous factors including the number of participants in the examination, the difficulty level of the paper, the average attempts done by the candidates etc. The candidates would be able to check the cut-off after the declaration of the result.

LIC AAO Mains Exam 2023

Qualified candidates in the prelims exam will be called for LIC AAO 2023 Mains Exam. The main examination will consist of objective tests for 300 marks and descriptive tests for 25 marks. The date and time regarding the mains will be notified in due course of time.

Candidates who cleared the mains exam will be called for the interview round.