LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 for 9394 Vacancies Across India: Check Online Application Link

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Life Corporation of India is inviting applications for the recruitment of an Apprentice Development Officer (ADO). This is a golden opportunity for government job seekers as more than 9 thousand vacancies are notified by the LIC. These vacancies are available across eight zones.

The LIC ADO Registration process will be done through its official portal. Candidates who are interested to apply for LIC ADO 2023 can visit the career page of the Corporation. LIC ADO Application will be available till 10 February 2023.

Candidates seeking to apply for LIC ADO Jobs should be a graduate and the age of the candidate is not more than 30 years.

LIC ADO selection will be done on the basis of an Online Examination (Preliminary) followed by an Online Examination (Main) and an Interview.

LIC is recruiting both open candidates and candidates who previously worked as an employee, in the Employees category and Agents category, of the Life Insurance Corporation.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 is out for 9394 vacancies for the post of Apprentice Development Office. The LIC Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

Recruitment Authority Life Corporation of India Posts Name ADO (Apprentice Development Officer)9394 Total Vacancies 9394 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on 21 Jan 2023 Application Dates 21 January to 10 February 2023 Selection process Prelims Exam, Mains Exam and Interview

LIC ADO Salary 2023

During the apprentice period - The amount of stipend will be given of Rs. 51500/- per month, except in case of the candidates selected from the LIC Employee Category.

Probationary Development Officer at a specified Headquarter in the area will be placed in the scale of

Rs. 35,650-2200(2)-40,050-2595(2)-45,240-2645(17)-90,205 plus allowances and other benefits as per the rules in force. On appointment as a Probationary Development Officer, the basic pay of ₹ 35650/- per month

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 PDF for all eight regions including Noth, North Central, Central, East, South Central, Southern Western and East Central through the direct link provided below. Candidates must read the official advertisement properly before applying for 9000+ vacancies announced under LIC Apprentice Development Office Notification 2023.

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the all important dates related to LIC ADO Jobs 2023 from the table given below:

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 Dates

LIC ADO Notification Date 21 January 2023 LIC ADO Registration Starting Date 21 January 2023 LIC ADO Registration Last Date 10 January 2023 LIC ADO Admit Card Date 04 March 2023 LIC ADO Pre Exam Date 12 March 2023 LIC ADO Pre Result Date March 2023 LIC ADO Mains Date 08 April 2023

LIC ADO 2023 Apply Online & Fees

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online for through the official website. LIC ADO Application Form is given below. The candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for LIC ADI 2023.

LIC ADO Online Application Link Click Here

LIC ADO Application Fee:

For SC/ST Candidates - Intimation Charges of Rs.100/- (inclusive of GST) plus the Transaction Charges

Other than SC/ST Candidates - Application Fees-cum-Intimation Charges of Rs. 750/- (inclusive of GST) plus the Transaction Charges

LIC ADO Vacancy 2023 Details

LIC has a total of 9394 vacancies across eight zone. The candidates can check LIC ADO Circle-wise vacancy details in the table given below:

Zone Number of Vacancies North Zone 1216 North Central Zone 1033 Central Zone 561 East Central Zone 669 Eastern Zone 1049 South Central Zone 1408 Southern Zone 1516 Western Zone 1942 Total 9349

LIC ADO 2023 Eligibility

LIC ADO Qualification:

Open Category - Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University in India established under a statute/ approved for the purpose or the Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai.

For LIC Employees category and LIC Agents category, in both Urban and Rural area- Applicant should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University in India established under a statute/approved for the purpose or the Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai.

LIC ADO Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit - 21 years

Maximum Age Limit - 30 years

LIC ADO Selection Process 2023

The selection of the applicants will be done in three phases:

Phase 1: Preliminary Examination

Phase 2: Main Examination

Phase 3: Interview

LIC ADO Exam Pattern 2023

LIC ADO Pre Exam 2023

Those who apply for LIC ADO Exam 2023 will be called to appear for prelims exam. The test will have three sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows:

Subject Name Number of Question Marks Time Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 min Numerical Ability 35 35 20 min English Language 30 30 20 min

English Language test will be of qualifying nature and the marks in the English Language will not be counted for ranking.

LIC ADO Mains Exam 2023

Candidates who clear the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. The candidates can check the mains exam details below:

Subject Name Number of Question Marks Time Reasoning Ability & Numerical

Ability 20 20 120 min GK: Current Affairs and English Language with Special Emphasis on Grammar and vocabulary 20 20 Practice and Principle of Insurance, Marketing 60 120 Total 100 160

LIC ADO Interview 2023

The marks obtained in the main examination only, will be considered for shortlisting for the interview. The marks obtained in main examination and the marks obtained in the interview, will be considered for the final merit listing of the candidates.

LIC ADO Admit Card 2023

The admit for all the stages will be uploaded on the official website of LIC. The candidate is required to use (i) Registration Number/Roll Number, (ii) Password (iii) Date of Birth for downloading the call letter.

LIC ADO Result 2023

The result of all stages of the selection process will be available on the website of the commission. LIC shall prepare the list of the successful candidates in the exam.

