LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 for 9394 Vacancies Across India: Check Online Application Link

LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Life Corporation of India is inviting applications for the recruitment of an Apprentice Development Officer (ADO). This is a golden opportunity for government job seekers as more than 9 thousand vacancies are notified by the LIC. These vacancies are available across eight zones.
The LIC ADO Registration process will be done through its official portal. Candidates who are interested to apply for LIC ADO 2023 can visit the career page of the Corporation. LIC ADO Application will be available till 10 February 2023.
Candidates seeking to apply for LIC ADO Jobs should be a graduate and the age of the candidate is not more than 30 years.
LIC ADO selection will be done on the basis of an Online Examination (Preliminary) followed by an Online Examination (Main) and an Interview.
LIC is recruiting both open candidates and candidates who previously worked as an employee, in the Employees category and Agents category, of the Life Insurance Corporation.
LIC ADO Recruitment 2023: Overview
LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 is out for 9394 vacancies for the post of Apprentice Development Office. The LIC Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.
|
Recruitment Authority
|Life Corporation of India
|
Posts Name
|ADO (Apprentice Development Officer)9394
|
Total Vacancies
|9394
|
Mode of Application
|Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|21 Jan 2023
|
Application Dates
|21 January to 10 February 2023
|
Selection process
|Prelims Exam, Mains Exam and Interview
LIC ADO Salary 2023
- During the apprentice period - The amount of stipend will be given of Rs. 51500/- per month, except in case of the candidates selected from the LIC Employee Category.
- Probationary Development Officer at a specified Headquarter in the area will be placed in the scale of
Rs. 35,650-2200(2)-40,050-2595(2)-45,240-2645(17)-90,205 plus allowances and other benefits as per the rules in force. On appointment as a Probationary Development Officer, the basic pay of ₹ 35650/- per month
LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 PDF for all eight regions including Noth, North Central, Central, East, South Central, Southern Western and East Central through the direct link provided below. Candidates must read the official advertisement properly before applying for 9000+ vacancies announced under LIC Apprentice Development Office Notification 2023.
|
Zone
|
English Notification
|
North
|
North Central
|
Central
|
East
|
South Central
|
Southern
|
Western
|
East Central
LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
Candidates can check the all important dates related to LIC ADO Jobs 2023 from the table given below:
LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 Dates
|LIC ADO Notification Date
|21 January 2023
|LIC ADO Registration Starting Date
|21 January 2023
|LIC ADO Registration Last Date
|10 January 2023
|LIC ADO Admit Card Date
|04 March 2023
|LIC ADO Pre Exam Date
|12 March 2023
|LIC ADO Pre Result Date
|March 2023
|LIC ADO Mains Date
|08 April 2023
LIC ADO 2023 Apply Online & Fees
Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online for through the official website. LIC ADO Application Form is given below. The candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for LIC ADI 2023.
|LIC ADO Online Application Link
|Click Here
LIC ADO Application Fee:
- For SC/ST Candidates - Intimation Charges of Rs.100/- (inclusive of GST) plus the Transaction Charges
- Other than SC/ST Candidates - Application Fees-cum-Intimation Charges of Rs. 750/- (inclusive of GST) plus the Transaction Charges
LIC ADO Vacancy 2023 Details
LIC has a total of 9394 vacancies across eight zone. The candidates can check LIC ADO Circle-wise vacancy details in the table given below:
|Zone
|Number of Vacancies
|
North Zone
|
1216
|
North Central Zone
|
1033
|
Central Zone
|
561
|
East Central Zone
|
669
|
Eastern Zone
|
1049
|
South Central Zone
|
1408
|
Southern Zone
|
1516
|
Western Zone
|
1942
|
Total
|
9349
LIC ADO 2023 Eligibility
LIC ADO Qualification:
Open Category - Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University in India established under a statute/ approved for the purpose or the Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai.
For LIC Employees category and LIC Agents category, in both Urban and Rural area- Applicant should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University in India established under a statute/approved for the purpose or the Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai.
LIC ADO Age Limit:
- Minimum Age Limit - 21 years
- Maximum Age Limit - 30 years
LIC ADO Selection Process 2023
The selection of the applicants will be done in three phases:
Phase 1: Preliminary Examination
Phase 2: Main Examination
Phase 3: Interview
LIC ADO Exam Pattern 2023
LIC ADO Pre Exam 2023
Those who apply for LIC ADO Exam 2023 will be called to appear for prelims exam. The test will have three sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows:
|Subject Name
|Number of Question
|Marks
|Time
|Reasoning Ability
|35
|35
|20 min
|Numerical Ability
|35
|35
|20 min
|English Language
|30
|30
|20 min
English Language test will be of qualifying nature and the marks in the English Language will not be counted for ranking.
LIC ADO Mains Exam 2023
Candidates who clear the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. The candidates can check the mains exam details below:
|Subject Name
|Number of Question
|Marks
|Time
|Reasoning Ability & Numerical
Ability
|20
|20
|120 min
|GK: Current Affairs and English Language with Special Emphasis on Grammar and vocabulary
|20
|20
|Practice and Principle of Insurance, Marketing
|60
|120
|Total
|100
|160
LIC ADO Interview 2023
The marks obtained in the main examination only, will be considered for shortlisting for the interview. The marks obtained in main examination and the marks obtained in the interview, will be considered for the final merit listing of the candidates.
LIC ADO Admit Card 2023
The admit for all the stages will be uploaded on the official website of LIC. The candidate is required to use (i) Registration Number/Roll Number, (ii) Password (iii) Date of Birth for downloading the call letter.
LIC ADO Result 2023
The result of all stages of the selection process will be available on the website of the commission. LIC shall prepare the list of the successful candidates in the exam.
An Apprentice Development Officer, who successfully completes the apprenticeship and in the opinion of the Recruiting Authority, is suitable for appointment to the service of the Corporation may be appointed as a Probationary Development