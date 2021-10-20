LIC AE AAO Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Announced @licindia.in, Admit Card to Release Soon

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released an important update regarding the mains exam date for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineers (A.E) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) posts on its official website -licindia.in. Check detail here.

LIC AE AAO Mains Exam Schedule 2021: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released an important update regarding the mains exam date for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineers (A.E) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) posts. All such candidates who have qualified successfully for mains exam round for Assistant Engineers (A.E) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) can check the detail LIC AE AAO Mains Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).i.e-licindia.in.

According to the short notification released, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will conduct the Mains Exam for Assistant Engineer (AE) – Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP & Assistant Architect (AA) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) on 31 October 2021. The PDF of the LIC AE AAO Mains Exam Schedule 2021 is available on the official website of LIC, however you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: LIC AE AAO Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Notice





Candidates who have qualified in the mains exam for Assistant Engineers (A.E) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) posts should note that LIC has decided to follow the IRIS CAPTURE in lieu of Biometric Thumb impression data capture for the identity verification during the mains exam.

Candidates should note that those, whose IRIS does not match at any stage of selection process, will not be allowed in the next stage of recruitment. Refusal to participate in the process of IRIS scanning / verification on any of the above mentioned occasions may lead to cancellation of candidature.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will release the LIC AE AAO Mains Exam Admit Card 2021 soon on its official website. Candidates are advised to constantly visit to the official website www.licindia.in >> ‘Careers ‘ for updates and to download

call letter, information hand book and other information.

This drive is being done to recruit 218 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (AE) – Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP & Assistant Architect (AA) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO).