List of Government Initiatives and Schemes for the Students, Teachers, and School

List of government initiatives and schemes for students: Every year Government launches and revises various schemes and initiatives for students and educational institutions to keep the education system prepared and relevant according to the current world. It aims at preparing young minds according to the needs and demands of the world. Find a list of all such important educational initiatives and schemes below.

Government Initiatives and Schemes on Education: Initiatives are thought-driven actions performed with the motive of initiating and assessing something new. Similarly, schemes are the systematic plans laid down for achieving a purpose or target set in mind. Both of them are equally essential for a developing economy to identify problems and make things right. Government initiatives and schemes work on such parallel lines. They aim at recognizing a problem and finding the right methods of solving it. Such government-led initiatives and schemes help to develop a country as per the requirement of the time.

Initiatives and schemes are launched by the government for multiple sectors. Now, it becomes difficult for a set of people to look after such a large economy and plan initiatives accordingly. Thus, different ministries of government, both central as well as state, are responsible for the formulation of such initiatives and schemes for their respective sectors. For example, the Ministry of Health launches new initiatives and formulates schemes for the health industry, as per the requirement. Similarly, the Ministry of Education forms schemes, and initiatives for the educational sector in India. Here, we have presented to you the list of multiple educational government initiatives and schemes launched by the Ministry of Education for schools, teachers, students, girl child, and digital education in India.

List of Government Initiatives for Students

National Education Policy(NEP) 2020

STARS Project

Kala Utsav

Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan

Shiksha Parv Initiative

National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS)

National Talent Search Exam(NTSE)

ISHAN UDAY

Ishan Vikas

List Government schemes for schools

Mid-Day meal

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan

Institution of Eminence Abhiyan

Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA)

Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan

Samagra Shiksha

Eklavya Model Residential Schools

National Achievement Survey

National Curriculum Framework

Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan

Padhe Bharat, Badhe Bharat

Government Initiatives for Digital Education

PM E-Vidhya

DIKSHA

National E-library

Swayam Prabha

Swayam

Vidya Daan

E Pathshala

SMART India Hackathon

Government Initiatives for Girls

Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao

Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya

National Programme for Education of Girls at Elementary Level (NPEGEL)

National Scheme of Incentives to Girls for Secondary Education (NSIGSE)

PRAGATI

CBSE Single child merit scholarship

Rani laxmi bai Atma Raksha Parikshan

Government Initiatives for disabled students

Inclusive Education of the Disabled at the Secondary Stage

International Economic Development Council

SAKSHAM

Identification camps for CwSN

Government Initiatives for school teachers

NISHTHA

Government Initiatives for mental health of students

National Tele Mental Health Programme(Tele MANAS)

National Mental Health Programme for UPSC

School Mental Health Program (SMHP) India

These governmental initiatives and schemes are vital for the economic and social development of a country and its people. An exhaustive amount of research, analysis, and discussions goes into the formulation of a single scheme and launch of a particular initiative. But, citizens remain unaware of most of these benefit-driven ideas launched and implemented for them. Therefore, this is an important article for everyone involved in the educational sector directly or indirectly.