List of Government Initiatives and Schemes for the Students, Teachers, and School

Government Initiatives and Schemes on Education: Initiatives are thought-driven actions performed with the motive of initiating and assessing something new. Similarly, schemes are the systematic plans laid down for achieving a purpose or target set in mind. Both of them are equally essential for a developing economy to identify problems and make things right. Government initiatives and schemes work on such parallel lines. They aim at recognizing a problem and finding the right methods of solving it. Such government-led initiatives and schemes help to develop a country as per the requirement of the time.
Initiatives and schemes are launched by the government for multiple sectors. Now, it becomes difficult for a set of people to look after such a large economy and plan initiatives accordingly. Thus, different ministries of government, both central as well as state, are responsible for the formulation of such initiatives and schemes for their respective sectors. For example, the Ministry of Health launches new initiatives and formulates schemes for the health industry, as per the requirement. Similarly, the Ministry of Education forms schemes, and initiatives for the educational sector in India. Here, we have presented to you the list of multiple educational government initiatives and schemes launched by the Ministry of Education for schools, teachers, students, girl child, and digital education in India.
List of Government Initiatives for Students
- National Education Policy(NEP) 2020
- STARS Project
- Kala Utsav
- Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan
- Shiksha Parv Initiative
- National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS)
- National Talent Search Exam(NTSE)
- ISHAN UDAY
- Ishan Vikas
List Government schemes for schools
- Mid-Day meal
- Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan
- Institution of Eminence Abhiyan
- Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA)
- Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan
- Samagra Shiksha
- Eklavya Model Residential Schools
- National Achievement Survey
- National Curriculum Framework
- Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan
- Padhe Bharat, Badhe Bharat
Government Initiatives for Digital Education
- PM E-Vidhya
- DIKSHA
- National E-library
- Swayam Prabha
- Swayam
- Vidya Daan
- E Pathshala
- SMART India Hackathon
Government Initiatives for Girls
- Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao
- Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya
- National Programme for Education of Girls at Elementary Level (NPEGEL)
- National Scheme of Incentives to Girls for Secondary Education (NSIGSE)
- PRAGATI
- CBSE Single child merit scholarship
- Rani laxmi bai Atma Raksha Parikshan
Government Initiatives for disabled students
- Inclusive Education of the Disabled at the Secondary Stage
- International Economic Development Council
- SAKSHAM
- Identification camps for CwSN
Government Initiatives for school teachers
- NISHTHA
Government Initiatives for mental health of students
- National Tele Mental Health Programme(Tele MANAS)
- National Mental Health Programme for UPSC
- School Mental Health Program (SMHP) India
These governmental initiatives and schemes are vital for the economic and social development of a country and its people. An exhaustive amount of research, analysis, and discussions goes into the formulation of a single scheme and launch of a particular initiative. But, citizens remain unaware of most of these benefit-driven ideas launched and implemented for them. Therefore, this is an important article for everyone involved in the educational sector directly or indirectly.