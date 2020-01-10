LMRC Admit Card 2020 for JE, Assistant Manager & PR Assistant: Download Schedule for Lucknow Metro Admit Card from 10 JAN @lmrcl.com

LMRC Admit Card 2020: Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (LMRC) or Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (UPMRCL) is releasing the admit card of Objective type Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer and Public Relations Assistant on 10 January 2020, as per the official website. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download Lucknow Metro Admit Card from LMRC official website lmrcl.com.

LMRC Admit Card 2020 Download Link is given below. As per the reports, candidates will be required to login in the link by using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

Lucknow Metro Admit Card 2020 Download

LMRC Exam is scheduled to be held on 20 January 2020 (Monday) and 22 January 2020 (Wednesday). Question paper will be bilingual i.e., in English and Hindi. There will 140 multiple-choice objective type questions on English language, General Awareness & Computer Applications, Logical Ability, Quantitative Aptitude and knowledge of the discipline. Each question carrying equal marks 1 /3 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The Paper shall be of 2 hours duration.

The exam will be conducted at Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Greater Noida , Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Moradabad and Muzaffarnagar or any other city of U.P.

Candidates should carry their UPMRCL Admit Card with One passport Size Photograph, A valid photo Identity Card such as Adhaar Card, Passport, Driving License, Voter ID, Pan Card or any other valid photo identity proof at the venue.