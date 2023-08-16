Logical Social Studies Riddles: Only brilliant minds can solve this riddle in 7 seconds

Social Studies Riddles for Class 6th students: This logical riddle will test students’ knowledge about the subject and assist them in scoring good marks in their examinations. Solve this riddle in 7 seconds and check your understanding of the subject.

Solve this social science riddles question and check if your have a brilliant mind

Logical Social Science Riddles for 6th-Grade Students: Riddles are formed questions, statements, or phrases, designed such that it gives the required or pre-set answers. They are used as a fun and interactive method of learning. Students must solve riddles wherever and whenever they find the time to. Experts say that riddles enhance the remembering power of students, make learning fun and interesting, and enhance grasping power and the information grasped remains in the minds of students for a longer duration of time.

Thus, to help you study well for your examinations and memorize textual concepts easily, we have brought to you riddles for social science.

Here, students of Class 6 can find interesting and logical social science riddles from their SST book, History- Our Past. Check the logical social science riddle for class 6 students below. We assure you, it will be a fun time.

Riddle:

I am a city that is important

I have held my values since past 2500 years

I was an important route for travel and trade across two routes;

Northwest to east and from north to south

I was home to extremely fine sculptures produced in the country

I am also called a religious hub

I have it all including Buddhist monastries, Jain shrines

I also have historical inscriptions such as stones, slabs, and statues;

They were offered as a gift by great people to the religious places

I became the second capital of the Kushanas

I am a holy place for Lord Gopala

Which city am I?

Students who can solve this riddle in just 7 seconds, surely have a brilliant brain. Let’s test your brilliance with this logical social science riddle. Solve it in 7 seconds and know if you’ve got a brilliant mind or not.

And your time starts now!

Tick Tick 1

Tick Tick 2

Tick Tick 3

Read: CBSE Class 6 Social Science NCERT Solutions

Tick Tick 4

Tick Tick 5

Tick Tick 6

Tick Tick 7

And your time’s up!

Were you able to solve this riddle in 7 seconds? If yes, congratulations you definitely have a brilliant mind. And if you couldn’t, there’s nothing to worry about. Go through the study materials attached below. To check the correct answer, click on the image present below.

