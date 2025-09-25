CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
News

CG NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out at cgdme.admissions.nic.in, Reporting to Colleges until 30 September

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 25, 2025, 11:55 IST

DME Chhattisgarh NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result out. Candidates can check the allotment PDF through the link on the official website - cgdme.admissions.nic.in. Reporting until September 30. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CG NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out
CG NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Released
  • Candidates allotted seats must report for admissions until September 30
  • CG NEET UG round 2 PDF available at cgdme.admissions.nic.in

CG NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh, has released the CG NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment results have been released online. Students allotted seats in the second round of admissions can report to the colleges for admissions until September 30, 2025. 

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 round 2 allotment PDF is available on the official website cgdme.admissions.nic.in. Candidates reporting to the allotted colleges for MBBS/ BDS admissions must have originals of all documents with them for admissions. 

CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result - Click Here

Steps to Download Chhattisgarh NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result

The link to download the CG NEET UG 2025 round 2 allotment results is available online. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh DME

Step 2: Click on the CG NEET UG round 2 allotment list link

Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Round 2 Allotment - Details Mentioned

The CG NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result PDF includes the following details

  • Candidate Roll No

  • Allotted Institute /Round 1 Admission retained

  • Allotted Course

  • Choice No

  • Alloted Quota

  • Alloted Category

  • Is PWD

  • Is FF

  • Is EX

  • Neet Rank

  • NEET Score

  • State Rank

Also Read: Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 CAP Round 2 Allotment Result Out, Reporting Till September 29

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News