CG NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out at cgdme.admissions.nic.in, Reporting to Colleges until 30 September

CG NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh, has released the CG NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment results have been released online. Students allotted seats in the second round of admissions can report to the colleges for admissions until September 30, 2025.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 round 2 allotment PDF is available on the official website cgdme.admissions.nic.in. Candidates reporting to the allotted colleges for MBBS/ BDS admissions must have originals of all documents with them for admissions.

Steps to Download Chhattisgarh NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result

The link to download the CG NEET UG 2025 round 2 allotment results is available online. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment PDF