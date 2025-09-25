CG NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out at cgdme.admissions.nic.in, Reporting to Colleges until 30 September

Key Points
- CG NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Released
- Candidates allotted seats must report for admissions until September 30
- CG NEET UG round 2 PDF available at cgdme.admissions.nic.in
CG NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh, has released the CG NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment results have been released online. Students allotted seats in the second round of admissions can report to the colleges for admissions until September 30, 2025.
Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 round 2 allotment PDF is available on the official website cgdme.admissions.nic.in. Candidates reporting to the allotted colleges for MBBS/ BDS admissions must have originals of all documents with them for admissions.
Steps to Download Chhattisgarh NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result
The link to download the CG NEET UG 2025 round 2 allotment results is available online. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh DME
Step 2: Click on the CG NEET UG round 2 allotment list link
Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Round 2 Allotment - Details Mentioned
The CG NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result PDF includes the following details
-
Candidate Roll No
-
Allotted Institute /Round 1 Admission retained
-
Allotted Course
-
Choice No
-
Alloted Quota
-
Alloted Category
-
Is PWD
-
Is FF
-
Is EX
-
Neet Rank
-
NEET Score
-
State Rank
