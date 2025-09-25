Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 CAP Round 2 Allotment Result Out, Reporting Till September 29

Key Points
- Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Out
- Reporting to allotment colleges until September 29, 2025
- Complete document verification and admission by 5:30 PM
Maharashtra NEET UG Admission 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025 CAP round 2 allotment result. Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET UG provisional Selection List only for MBBS/ BDS courses, through the link on the official website.
The last date for candidates to report to the allotted colleges for CAP round 2 admissions is September 29, 2025. Candidates reporting must make sure they carry all relevant documents along with photocopies with them for the certificate verification and admission process.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP round 2 allotment result is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also check the CAP round 2 allotment result PDF through the direct link given here.
Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 2 Allotment - Click Here
Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Steps to Download
The Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment PDF is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET
Step 2: Click on the 2025-26 Academic Year admissions
Step 3: Scroll down to NEET UG admissions
Step 4: Click on the provisional selection list for CAP round 2
Step 5: Download the allotment PDF for further reference
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment - Documents Required
The Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 counselling round 2 seat allotment result is available on the official website. Candidates must report to the colleges for admissions with all required documents until September 29, 2025. Check the list of documents below.
-
NEET UG Rank Card 2025
-
Maharashtra NEET UG allotment letter
-
Class 10, 12 Marksheets and Certificates
-
Birth Certificates
-
Domicile Certificates
-
Category Certificate
-
Caste Certificate
-
Valid ID Proof
-
Other documents
