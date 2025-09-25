Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 CAP Round 2 Allotment Result Out, Reporting Till September 29

Maharashtra NEET UG Admission 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025 CAP round 2 allotment result. Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET UG provisional Selection List only for MBBS/ BDS courses, through the link on the official website.

The last date for candidates to report to the allotted colleges for CAP round 2 admissions is September 29, 2025. Candidates reporting must make sure they carry all relevant documents along with photocopies with them for the certificate verification and admission process.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP round 2 allotment result is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also check the CAP round 2 allotment result PDF through the direct link given here.

Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 2 Allotment - Click Here