List of Countries with Longest Days and Nights

Each year, Earth's axis tilt creates stunning extremes of daylight and darkness worldwide. Although the majority of nations get fairly equitable day-to-night cycles, there are regions that have unbelievable events, weeks or months when the sun never rises, or fails to set.
These places are situated primarily within or close to the polar circles and are popular among tourists, researchers, and adventurers who come to see the mysterious midnight sun or polar night's eerie majesty. A familiarity with these places provides an insight into both celestial marvels and human responses to the polar cycles of the Earth.
Countries with the Longest Days and Nights
|
Country
|
Example Location(s)
|
Period of Longest Day/Night
|
Duration of Phenomenon
|
Norway
|
Svalbard, Tromsø
|
Midnight Sun (Apr–Aug)/Polar Night (Oct–Feb)
|
Up to 135 days day/112 days night
|
Finland
|
Lapland, Oulu
|
Midnight Sun (May–Jul)/Polar Night (Nov–Jan)
|
73 days day/50 days night
|
Sweden
|
Kiruna, Lapland
|
Midnight Sun (May–Jul)/Polar Night (Dec–Jan)
|
Up to 56 days day/Clipped night
|
Russia
|
Murmansk
|
Midnight Sun (May–Jul)/Polar Night (Dec–Jan)
|
62 days day/40 days night
|
Iceland
|
Akureyri, Grimsey
|
Midnight Sun (late May–July)/Polar Night (Dec–Jan)
|
30+ days day/30+ days night
|
Canada
|
Nunavut, Yukon
|
Midnight Sun (late Jun–Aug)/Polar Night (Dec–Jan)
|
60 days day/30 days night
|
USA (Alaska)
|
Barrow (Utqiaġvik)
|
Midnight Sun (late May–late Jul)/Polar Night (Nov–Jan)
|
~82 days day/65 days night
|
Greenland
|
Qaanaaq, Ittoqqortoormiit
|
Midnight Sun (Apr–Aug)/Polar Night (Oct–Feb)
|
Months of daylight/darkness
|
Antarctica
|
South Pole
|
24-hour daylight/Six months
|
6 months day/6 months night
Countries with the Longest Days and Nights
1. Norway
Norway, which is renowned as the "Land of the Midnight Sun," experiences the sun never setting for as long as 135 consecutive days in Svalbard, and polar night descends with complete darkness lasting over 112 days in winter. Tromsø, Hammerfest, and the Lofoten Islands are amongst the optimal sites to witness these astronomical phenomena.
2. Finland
Northern Finland's Lapland sees as much as 73 days of uninterrupted sunlight in summer and approximately 50 days of polar night in the depths of winter. They are reveled in for their power over surrounding culture and rhythms of daily living—from midnight golfing to bewitching auroras.
3. Sweden
In Swedish Lapland and Kiruna, far north of the Arctic Circle, the sun doesn't set at midsummer for 56 days. During winter, residents may witness weeks when the sun doesn't even rise high enough, bathing the world in an unearthly twilight.
4. Russia
Murmansk, the world's northernmost large city, enjoys 62 days of midnight sun and suffers approximately 40 days of polar night. The impact is even stronger further north, where some locations have long periods of darkness.
5. Iceland
Icelandic settlements such as Akureyri and Grimsey have unending daylight from late May to July, referred to as the polar day. In winter solstice, on the other hand, the period of darkness can be several weeks long, with minimal twilight hours.
6. Canada
Communities in Canada’s far north, like Nunavut and Yukon, see more than two months of 24-hour sunlight in summer and over 30 days of total darkness each winter—a rhythm that shapes Indigenous traditions and northern lifestyles.
7. United States (Alaska)
Utqiaġvik (Barrow) in Alaska enjoys 82 days of continuous daylight between late May and late July, then reverses to 65 days when the sun never emerges during the polar winter. Both polar night and midnight sun are great tourist draws.
8. Greenland
Northern Greenland's towns get months of midnight sun from April to August, followed by similarly lengthy periods of polar night—giving limited chances of witnessing starry nights unobstructed by daylight.
9. Antarctica
In the southernmost point of Earth, the South Pole gets an astonishing six months of sunlight and six months of darkness as the continent leans towards and then away from the sun providing the world's longest cycle of polar day and night.
Nations around the poles provide some of the most spectacular displays of light and darkness to be seen anywhere on our planet. Observing these extended days and nights is not only interesting to scientists and visitors but also resonant with the survival and adaptability of people in dramatically different landscapes.
Whether soaking in the midnight sun, awed by an aurora during polar night, or contemplative over expanses of light and darkness, these polar extremes are haunting reminders of the world's rhythm, a natural cycle that dictates every facet of existence at the world's edges.
Read more: Which Country Has Both Lions and Tigers?
In Case You Missed| What Is the National Flower of Mexico?
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation