Differences Between CPU and GPU

When we talk about technology, especially about computers, there are two important terms that usually pop up and confuse people as well. These terms are CPU and GPU. People might use these terms interchangeably however they both differ in functionality and the important role that they play in how our devices perform. Whether it is browsing the internet, editing videos or gaming, both CPU and GPU perform differently. Here is a simple explanation about the functionality of them and how they differ.
What is a CPU?
The full form of the CPU is the Central Processing Unit. It is also often known as the “brain of the computer”. The CPU handles most of the instructions that keeps the system, applications and background tasks running. The Intel website mentions: “It is essential to all modern computing systems, as it executes the commands and processes needed for your computer and operating system. The CPU is also important in determining how fast programs can run while doing tasks such as surfing the web, running calculations for game physics and other programs, or building spreadsheets.”
Here are the basic points about CPU:
-
The core function is to execute general tasks
-
It has less cores in comparison to GPU but each core has more power.
-
CPU is best for sequential processes which means it handles one complex task after another very seamlessly.
What is a GPU?
The full form of the GPU is Graphics Processing Unit. It was designed in the first place to easily render images and graphics. This is the reason many gaming enthusiasts and video editors talk about a powerful GPU. Today, GPUs are used for much more than gaming as they play an important role in artificial intelligence, data analysis, and even cryptocurrency mining.
The Intel website mentions: “The graphics processing unit (GPU) has many smaller, more specialized cores. These cores deliver massive performance by working together and dividing processing tasks across many cores simultaneously (or in parallel). The GPU excels at highly parallel tasks like rendering visuals during gameplay, manipulating video data during content creation, and computing results in intensive AI workloads.”
Here are some basic points about the GPU:
-
The core functionality of a GPU is parallel processing which means it can manage thousands of small tasks simultaneously.
-
It contains thousands of smaller cores that function together.
-
GPUs are best for the tasks that need to be broken down into smaller parts such as rendering 3D graphics or training AI models.
What are the Key Differences Between CPU and GPU?
Here is a detailed comparison between these processors for a better understanding:
|
Feature
|
CPU (Central Processing Unit)
|
GPU (Graphics Processing Unit)
|
Design
|
Has few powerful cores
|
Thousands of cores
|
Processing Style
|
It manages one complex task at a time.
|
It manages many simple tasks at once.
|
Usage
|
It is used in applications, browsing and office tools.
|
It is used in gaming, 3D rendering or video editing.
|
Speed & Performance
|
It is quite fast for a single complex operation
|
Very fast for repetitive operations.
|
Flexibility
|
It is versatile
|
It is specialized
In conclusion, both CPU and GPU play an important role when it comes to devices. When we understand the difference between these two, it can help know their functionality and the required usage accordingly.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation