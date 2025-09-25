Differences Between CPU and GPU

When we talk about technology, especially about computers, there are two important terms that usually pop up and confuse people as well. These terms are CPU and GPU. People might use these terms interchangeably however they both differ in functionality and the important role that they play in how our devices perform. Whether it is browsing the internet, editing videos or gaming, both CPU and GPU perform differently. Here is a simple explanation about the functionality of them and how they differ.

What is a CPU?

The full form of the CPU is the Central Processing Unit. It is also often known as the “brain of the computer”. The CPU handles most of the instructions that keeps the system, applications and background tasks running. The Intel website mentions: “It is essential to all modern computing systems, as it executes the commands and processes needed for your computer and operating system. The CPU is also important in determining how fast programs can run while doing tasks such as surfing the web, running calculations for game physics and other programs, or building spreadsheets.”