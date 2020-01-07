9 Best Lohri Gifts ideas: Send Amazing Gifts to Your Loved Ones on Lohri

Every year as per the English calendar, Lohri is celebrated on January 13. It is always great to attend the festival of Lohri and to dance around the bonfire while singing Lohri songs. Lohri is celebrated to mark the end of the winter season and the harvesting season in Punjab. So, if you are thinking about what to gift this Lohri to friends and family, then you need not worry as we have listed several items that you can gift this Lohri.

1- Til Laddoo and Gur Revadi Hamper

Til and Revadi are winter munchies and who doesn’t love Gur? Well, this could be a perfect choice if you are planning to gift sweets this Lohri. Til Laddoo and Gud Revadi are packed in a beautiful Hamper. Click on the link to find out more about the product.

2- Ghasitaram Gifts Lohri Gifts Lohri Sweets

Til and Revadi are traditionally associated with the festival and it is a great Lohri Gift idea. Check out this beautiful Gift Hamper of Til Laddo, Gud til Revadi in a cute net pouch and Khajoor (the special Lohri sweet).

3- Revadi and Gajjak in Red Potli

If you are looking for a gift item that looks traditional, then this is the perfect gift option for you. While Gajjak and Revadi are traditional sweets of the Lohri festive season, the beautiful red net potli gives this hamper a more traditional look. Check the details of the product here.

4- Dry fruits Gift Hamper Box

This gift hamper will surely bring you closer to your near and dear ones. This Lohri surprise your loved ones with this amazing Dry Fruit Hamper and add more fun to festive celebrations. Check out the details of the beautiful Dry Fruit Box here.

5- Pooja Thali

Brass or silver pooja thalis are quite popular these days. This Brass pooja thali has an elegant touch and it will surely prove a fashionable gift for traditional festivals like Lohri. Check out the antique elegant design of this pooja thali.

6- Lohri Dance Printed Coffee Mug

Printed coffee mugs are always in fashion no matter what the occasion is. Lohri Dance Printed Coffee Mug is a great idea to gift this Lohri to your near and dear ones. This smooth Glossy Finish Printed Coffee mug is an ideal gift for the Lohri festival.

7- Lohri Dance party Showpiece gift item

The elegant Lohri Dance Party Showpiece is a great gift option this Lohri. The ethnic sculptures are handpainted and it will surely amuse your loved ones. It will be a traditional festive gift on the occasion of Lohri. Check the beautiful showpiece here.

8- Belgian Chocolate Gift Box

Chocolates are always the best options to gift. These mouthwatering luxury chocolates in various shapes are a great option to gift friends and co-workers this Lohri. The assorted Belgian chocolates are a perfect gift to the people who are either young or are young at heart.

9- Cheese Popcorn Tin with Rewari and Moongfali potli with an optional personal message

Peanuts, Rewari are seasonal munchies and Cheese popcorn tin adds value to this gift option. In addition to this, you can also add a personalized message with this gift item for your loved ones. Check out the amazing gift hamper here.

From traditional pooja thalis to seasonal munchies, these were some of the best gift options that you can choose from to gift this Lohri to your loved ones.