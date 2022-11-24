Lucknow Cantonment Recruitment 2022 for Assistant Teacher, Jr Clerk and Other Posts

Lucknow Cantonment Recruitment 2022: Lucknow Cantonment announced vacancies for Assistant Teacher, Junior Clerk, X-Ray Technician, Pharmacist, Horticulture Inspector, Sanitary Inspector and Mid Wife. Check Details Here.

Lucknow Cantonment Recruitment 2022: Lucknow Cantonment has published a notice for recruitment to the post of Assistant Teacher, Junior Clerk, X-Ray Technician, Pharmacist, Horticulture Inspector, Sanitary Inspector and Mid Wife. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website from 01 December to 31 December 2022 on mponline.gov.in and lucknow.cantt.gov.in.

Lucknow Cantonment Notification



Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 01 December 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 31 December 2022

List of Eligible Candidates - 20 January 2023

Exam Date - 10 February to 12 February 2023

Lucknow Cantonment Admit Card - 01 February 2023

Lucknow Cantonment Vacancy 2022

Name of the Post Vacancies Horticulture Inspector 1 Sanitary Inspector 1 Pharmacist 1 Assistant Teacher 8 Junior Clerk 2 Mid Wife 1 X Ray Technician 1

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Teacher - Graduation and D.El.Ed or Shiksha Mitra with 2 years BTC Course or 2 years D.Ed Or D.Ed in Special Education OR 2 years Special BTC OR 2 years BTC Diploma in Urdu OR Bl.Ed Or B.Ed. State TET/CTET Passed

Junior Clerk - Intermediate and typing speed of 25 wpm in Hindi or 30 wpm in English certificate. CCC Certificate or DOEACC

X Ray Technician - Intermediate (Science). Diploma in Radiology. Registration with State Medical Facility. 2 years experience in Territory Army or NCC B Certificate

Pharmacist - Intermediate (Science). Diploma in Pharmacy. Registration with State Medical Facility. years experience in Territory Army or NCC B Certificate

Horticulture Inspector - B.Sc in Agriculture/Biology

Sanitary Inspector - B.Sc in Chemistry/Agriculture/Animal Husbandry and Diploma

Mid-Wife Female - Intermediate and 1.5 years/2 years course of ANM. Certificate of Training Programeof 6 months of Maternity. Registration with State Medical Facility.

Age Limit:

General - 21 to 30 years

SC - 21 to 35 years

OBC - 21 to 33 years

Selection Process for Assistant Teacher, Jr Clerk and Other Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam only.

How to Apply for Lucknow Cantonment Recruitment 2022

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 01 December to 31 December 2022.

Application Fee: