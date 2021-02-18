Madras HC Admit Card 2021 Released for District Judge Post @mhc.tn.gov.in, Direct Link Available Here

Madras HC Admit Card 2021 Download: Madras High Court has released the Hall Ticket for the District Judge (Entry Level) in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for the District Judge (Entry Level) posts can download Madras HC Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Madras High Court - mhc.tn.gov.in.

Madras High Court has uploaded the Admit Card downloading link for District Judge (Entry Level) on its official website. Candidates can download their Madras HC Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Madras High Court.

In a bid to download the Madras HC Admit Card 2021 for District Judge Post, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No and Date of Birth on its official website.

Candidates can get all the essential details for the exam for District Judge (Entry Level) post in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service available on the Admit Card. Candidates can download the Madras HC District Judge Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Madras High Court. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: Madras HC Admit Card 2021 for District Judge Post