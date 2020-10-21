Madras High Court Hall Ticket 2020 Released for District Judge Prelims Exams @mhc.tn.gov.in, Direct Link Available Here

Madras High Court Hall Ticket 2020 Download: Madras High Court has released the Hall Ticket for the District Judge (Entry Level) in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service New on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the District Judge (Entry Level) posts can download their Hall Ticket from the official website of Madras High Court - mhc.tn.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Madras High Court, the Hall Ticket for the Preliminary Examination for the posts of District Judge (Entry Level) has been uploaded on its official website. Candidates who have to appear for the Preliminary Examination for the post of District Judge (Entry Level) in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service can download their Admit card from the official website.

In a bid to download the Admit Card for the District Judge (Entry Level) Prelims Exams, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application No, Registered Email ID and Date of Birth on the official website.

It is noted that he Preliminary Examination for the post of District Judge (Entry Level) in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service, is scheduled to be held on 01.11.2020. All such candidates applied for the District Judge (Entry Level) Posts can download their Admit Card from the official website of Madras High Court. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: Madras High Court Hall Ticket 2020 for District Judge Prelims Exams