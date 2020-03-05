Madras High Court Result 2020 for Asst Reader and Other Posts Declared @mhc.tn.gov.in, Check List Here

Madras High Court Result 2020 Download: Madras High Court has released the Result for the posts of Assistant, Reader/Examiner and Xerox Operator on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for these posts can check result from the official website of Madras High Court - mhc.tn.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Madras High Court, selected candidates will have to report at on the 09 March 2020 at the venue-Meeting Hall, Annexe Building, High Court, Madras for further process. Candidates will have to carry a copy of Hall Ticket issue for Oral Test or the Intimation Letter issued for the Certificate Verification.

Apart from this, candidates will have to carry any of the Photo Identity Card issued by the Central/State Government such as Aadhar Card, Driving Licence, Voter I .D. or other Card as mentioned in the short notification.

Earlier Madras High Court had released the notification for Assistant-119 Posts, Reader/Examiner – 142 Posts, Xerox Operator – 7 Posts, Computer Operator – 76 Posts and for Typist – 229 Posts. Selection for the Assistant, Reader/Examiner, Xerox Operator posts was to be done on the basis of Written Exam, Skill Test and Oral Test.

Madras High Court Result 2020 Download Process

Visit on the official website of Madras High Court-mhc.tn.gov.in.

Go to the Announcements Section available on the Hope Page.

Click on the link “Candidates selected for appointment to the posts of Assistant, Reader/Examiner and Xerox Operator in the Madras High Court Service" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Result.

You can download your admit card and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Madras High Court for latest updates regarding the posts of Assistant, Reader/Examiner and Xerox Operator.