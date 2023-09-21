Magadh University Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG PG Result at magadhuniversity.ac.in

Magadh University Result 2023: Magadh University (MU) declared the results for various UG, PG courses B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the MU results 2023.

Magadh University Result 2023: Magadh University (MU) has recently declared the result for various UG, PG courses B.A (General/Hons.), B.Com (General/Hons.), B.Sc (General/Hons.), Part 1 and 2, M.A (Session 2020-2022, 2019-2021), M.Com (Session 2020-2022, 2019-2021), M.Sc (Session 2020-2022, 2019-2021) 1st semester, and other exams. Magadh University is one of the largest universities in Bihar and offers various UG, PG and other courses. Magadh University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- magadhuniversity.ac.in

As per the latest update, Magadh University (MU) released the results of various semesters/years for UG PG courses like B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- magadhuniversity.ac.in

Steps to Download Magadh University Marksheet

Candidates can check their exam results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Magadh University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - magadhuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Select ‘Admission/Examination’ segment and click on ‘Results’ option available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the drop down.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and press the ‘Search’ button.

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links To Download MU Results 2023 PDF

Check here the direct link for Magadh University Result 2023 for various semester examinations.

Magadh University Result : Highlights

Magadh University (MU) is situated in Bodhgaya, Bihar. It was established in 1962 and is governed by the Bihar State University Act 1976. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Magadh University Presently offers various UG, PG and other courses in Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Humanities, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Education.

Presently, Magadh University is one of the largest universities in Bihar, with its 19 constituent colleges about 39 affiliated colleges, and 2 law colleges spread over the five districts of Bihar- Gaya, Nawada, Jehanabad, Arwal, and Aurangabad.

Magadh University Highlights University Name Magadh University Established 1962 Magadh University Result Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed Affiliated Colleges 60

