Magadh University Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG PG Result at magadhuniversity.ac.in

Magadh University Result 2023: Magadh University (MU) declared the results for various UG, PG courses B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the MU results 2023.

Get the direct link to download Magadh University Result 2023 PDF here.
Magadh University Result 2023: Magadh University (MU) has recently declared the result for various UG, PG courses B.A  (General/Hons.), B.Com  (General/Hons.), B.Sc  (General/Hons.), Part 1 and 2, M.A (Session 2020-2022, 2019-2021), M.Com (Session 2020-2022, 2019-2021), M.Sc (Session 2020-2022, 2019-2021) 1st semester, and other exams. Magadh University is one of the largest universities in Bihar and offers various UG, PG and other courses. Magadh University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- magadhuniversity.ac.in

Magadh University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Magadh University (MU) released the results of various semesters/years for UG PG courses like B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- magadhuniversity.ac.in

MU Result 2023

Click here

Steps to Download Magadh University Marksheet

Candidates can check their exam results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Magadh University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - magadhuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Select ‘Admission/Examination’ segment and click on ‘Results’ option available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the drop down.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and press the ‘Search’ button.

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links To Download MU Results 2023 PDF 

Check here the direct link for Magadh University Result 2023 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Links

B.A (General/Hons.), Part- 1 2021

Click here

B.Com (General/Hons.), Part- 1 2021

Click here

B.Sc (General/Hons.), Part- 1 2021

Click here

M.A 1st Semester 2020-2022

Click here

M.Com 1st Semester 2020-2022

Click here

M.Sc 1st Semester 2020-2022

Click here

M.A 1st Semester 2019-2021

Click here

M.Com 1st Semester 2019-2021

Click here

M.Sc 1st Semester 2019-2021

Click here

B.A (General/Hons.), Part- 2 2021

Click here

B.Com (General/Hons.), Part- 2 2021

Click here

B.Sc (General/Hons.), Part- 2 2021

Click here

B.A (Hons.), Part- 3 2021

Click here

B.Com (Hons.), Part- 3 2021

Click here

B.Sc (Hons.), Part- 3 2021

Click here

Magadh University Result: Highlights

Magadh University (MU) is situated in  Bodhgaya, Bihar. It was established in 1962 and is governed by the Bihar State University Act 1976. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Magadh University Presently offers various UG, PG and other courses in Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Humanities, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Education.

Presently, Magadh University is one of the largest universities in Bihar, with its 19 constituent colleges about 39 affiliated colleges, and 2 law colleges spread over the five districts of Bihar- Gaya, Nawada, Jehanabad, Arwal, and Aurangabad.

Magadh University Highlights

University Name

Magadh University

Established

1962

Magadh University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Affiliated Colleges

60

 

Also Check:

Magadh University Result 2023 in Hindi

FAQ

Is MU Result 2023 Declared for B.A 1st Year?

Yes, MU has released the results of B.A 1st Year on its official website. The MU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my Magadh University result 2023 for M.Com 1st Sem?

The Magadh University result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Magadh University results on this page.

