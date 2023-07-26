Maharashtra Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 Out at mahaforest.gov.in: Direct Link to Stenographer Hall Ticket

Maharashtra Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 has been released for Surveyor (Group-C), Accountant (Group-C), Senior Statistical Assistant (Group-C), Accountant (Group C), Stenographer (Lower Grade) Group-B (Non-Gazetted), Junior Statistical Assistant (Group-C), and Junior Engineer (Civil) Group-B (Non-Gazetted) at mahaforest.gov.in.

Maha Forest Guard Admit Card 2023: Maharashtra Forest Department is conducting the exam for the post of Surveyor (Group-C), Accountant (Group-C), Senior Statistical Assistant (Group-C), Accountant (Group C), Stenographer (Lower Grade) Group-B (Non-Gazetted), Junior Statistical Assistant (Group-C), and Junior Engineer (Civil) Group-B (Non-Gazetted) from 31 July to 11 August 2023 onwards. The admit card for the exam is made live for the exam scheduled on 31 July, 01 August and 02 August 2023.

Maha Forest Gaurd Admit Card Link 2023

The candidates whose exams are scheduled on the above-mentioned dates can download Mahaforest Forest Admit Card and Other by login into the official website.

Maha Forest Guard Exam Date 2023

The candidates can check the exam dates in this article below:





How to Download Maha Forest Gaurd Hall Ticket 2023?

The candidates can check the following steps in order to download the hall ticket from the official website of the department. The candidates should keep their application number ready in order to download their admit card.

Step 1: Visit the website of the Mahforest Department - mahaforest.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link available

Step 3: Login using your Application No./Login ID and Password

Step 4: Maharashtra Forest Department Admit Card 2023

Maha Forest Guard Admit Card Overview 2023

Name of the Department Maharashtra Forest Department Name of the Post Surveyor (Group-C), Accountant (Group-C), Senior Statistical Assistant (Group-C), Accountant (Group C), Stenographer (Lower Grade) Group-B (Non-Gazetted), Junior Statistical Assistant (Group-C), and Junior Engineer (Civil) Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Number of Vacancies 2138 Dates of the Application Process 10 June 2023 to 30 June 2023 Mode of Release of the Admit Card Online Date of Exam 31 July to 11 August 2023 Mode of the Examination Online i.e. a Computer-Based Test Maharashtra Forest Department Official Website’s URL https://mahaforest.gov.in/

The admit card will be made available for all other posts in short period of time.