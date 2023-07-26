Maharashtra Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 Out at mahaforest.gov.in: Direct Link to Stenographer Hall Ticket

Maharashtra Forest Guard  Admit Card 2023 has been released for Surveyor (Group-C), Accountant (Group-C), Senior Statistical Assistant (Group-C), Accountant (Group C), Stenographer (Lower Grade) Group-B (Non-Gazetted), Junior Statistical Assistant (Group-C), and Junior Engineer (Civil) Group-B (Non-Gazetted) at mahaforest.gov.in. 

Mahaforest Admit Card 2023
Mahaforest Admit Card 2023

Maha Forest Guard Admit Card 2023: Maharashtra Forest Department is conducting the exam for the post of Surveyor (Group-C), Accountant (Group-C), Senior Statistical Assistant (Group-C), Accountant (Group C), Stenographer (Lower Grade) Group-B (Non-Gazetted), Junior Statistical Assistant (Group-C), and Junior Engineer (Civil) Group-B (Non-Gazetted) from 31 July to 11 August 2023 onwards. The admit card for the exam is made live for the exam scheduled on 31 July, 01 August and 02 August 2023.

Maha Forest Gaurd Admit Card Link 2023

The candidates whose exams are scheduled on the above-mentioned dates can download Mahaforest Forest Admit Card and Other by login into the official website.

Mahaforest Admit Card Download Click Here

Maha Forest Guard Exam Date 2023

The candidates can check the exam dates in this article below:

Career Counseling

How to Download Maha Forest Gaurd Hall Ticket 2023?

The candidates can check the following steps in order to download the hall ticket from the official website of the department. The candidates should keep their application number ready in order to download their admit card.

Step 1: Visit the website of the Mahforest Department - mahaforest.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link available

Step 3: Login using your Application No./Login ID and Password

Step 4: Maharashtra Forest Department Admit Card 2023

Maha Forest Guard Admit Card Overview 2023

Name of the Department

Maharashtra Forest Department
Name of the Post

Surveyor (Group-C), Accountant (Group-C), Senior Statistical Assistant (Group-C), Accountant (Group C), Stenographer (Lower Grade) Group-B (Non-Gazetted), Junior Statistical Assistant (Group-C), and Junior Engineer (Civil) Group-B (Non-Gazetted) 

Number of  Vacancies

2138

Dates of the Application Process

10 June 2023 to 30 June 2023

Mode of Release of the Admit Card

Online

Date of Exam

31 July to 11 August 2023

Mode of the Examination

Online i.e. a Computer-Based Test

Maharashtra Forest Department Official Website’s URL

https://mahaforest.gov.in/

The admit card will be made available for all other posts in short period of time.

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next