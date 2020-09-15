MAHAGENCO Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 180 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @mahagenco.in

MAHAGENCO Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various trades including Electrician, Fitter, Wireman, Welder, Electronic, Mechanic, Instrument Mechanic, MMTM, MMV, COPA, ICTSM, Meson, Turner, Machinist, Machinist Grinder & Pump Operator cum Mechanic.

A total of 180 Vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment process. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from today onwards.i.e. 15 September 2020 and the application process will continue till 30 September 2020. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 15 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 30 September 2020

MAHAGENCO Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total no. Of posts - 180

Disciplines

Electrician - 26 Posts

Fitter - 38 Posts

Wireman- 09 Posts

Electronic Mechanic- 15 Posts

Instrument Mechanic - 5 Posts

MMTM - 4 Posts

MMV - 11 Posts

COPA - 15 Posts

ICSTM - 12 Posts

Meson - 03 Posts

Turner - 8 Posts

Machinist - 6 Posts

Machinist Grinder - 1 Post

Pump Operator Cum Mechanic - 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding ITI Certificate in the relevant subject are eligible to apply.

Age Limit - Candidates are advised to go through the hyperlink given in this article for details.

MAHAGENCO Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test/interview.

Download MAHAGENCO Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website & Online Application Link

How to apply for MAHAGENCO Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for MAHAGENCO Apprentice Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 30 September 2020. All candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.