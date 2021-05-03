MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021 for 64 MO, Staff Nurse, DEO and Other Posts
MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at mahagenco.in for 64 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) has released for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Data Entry Operator, Attendant & Ward Boy. Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview on 7 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 7 May 2021
MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
|
Name of the Post
|
No. Of. Vacancies
|
Medical Officer
|
10
|
Staff Nurse
|
24
|
Pharmacist
|
04
|
Data Entry Operator
|
02
|
Attendant
|
12
|
Ward Boy
|
12
|
Total
|
64
MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Medical Officer - MBBS
- Medical Officer - BAMS/BHMS
- Staff Nurse - GNM + Maharashtra State Nursing Council Registration.
- Pharmacist - B.Pharm/D. Pharm + Maharashtra State Nursing Council Registration.
- Data Entry Operator - Any Graduate with English Typing 30 wpm, Marathi Typing 40 wpm + Computer Operation Knowledge.
MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021 Salary
Medical Officer - Rs. 60, 000/-
Medical Officer - Rs. 30,000/-
Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000/-
Pharmacist - Rs. 17,000/-
Data Entry Operator - Rs. 16, 275/-
Attendant/Ward Boy - Rs. 15,000/-
Download MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates may walk-in for an interview on 07.05.2021 in the Chief Engineer, Dhamauvi Center, Zep Hall, Administrative Building, Urjanagar, Chandrapur. Candidates must bring a passport size recent photograph, all original certificates & testimonials in support of their qualifications, experience etc. and an updated resume along with a set of photocopies of all relevant documents.
