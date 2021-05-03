MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021 for 64 MO, Staff Nurse, DEO and Other Posts

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) has released for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Data Entry Operator, Attendant & Ward Boy. Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview on 7 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 7 May 2021

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post No. Of. Vacancies Medical Officer 10 Staff Nurse 24 Pharmacist 04 Data Entry Operator 02 Attendant 12 Ward Boy 12 Total 64

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer - MBBS

Medical Officer - BAMS/BHMS

Staff Nurse - GNM + Maharashtra State Nursing Council Registration.

Pharmacist - B.Pharm/D. Pharm + Maharashtra State Nursing Council Registration.

Data Entry Operator - Any Graduate with English Typing 30 wpm, Marathi Typing 40 wpm + Computer Operation Knowledge.

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021 Salary

Medical Officer - Rs. 60, 000/-

Medical Officer - Rs. 30,000/-

Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000/-

Pharmacist - Rs. 17,000/-

Data Entry Operator - Rs. 16, 275/-

Attendant/Ward Boy - Rs. 15,000/-

Download MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates may walk-in for an interview on 07.05.2021 in the Chief Engineer, Dhamauvi Center, Zep Hall, Administrative Building, Urjanagar, Chandrapur. Candidates must bring a passport size recent photograph, all original certificates & testimonials in support of their qualifications, experience etc. and an updated resume along with a set of photocopies of all relevant documents.

