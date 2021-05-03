Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021 for 64 MO, Staff Nurse, DEO and Other Posts

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at mahagenco.in for 64 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details. 

Created On: May 3, 2021 14:47 IST
MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021
MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) has released for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Data Entry Operator, Attendant & Ward Boy. Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview on 7 May 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 7 May 2021

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post

No. Of. Vacancies

Medical Officer

10

Staff Nurse

24

Pharmacist

04

Data Entry Operator

02

Attendant

12

Ward Boy

12

Total

64

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Medical Officer - MBBS
  • Medical Officer - BAMS/BHMS
  • Staff Nurse - GNM + Maharashtra State Nursing Council Registration.
  • Pharmacist - B.Pharm/D. Pharm + Maharashtra State Nursing Council Registration.
  • Data Entry Operator - Any Graduate with English Typing 30 wpm, Marathi Typing 40 wpm + Computer Operation Knowledge.

MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021 Salary

Medical Officer - Rs. 60, 000/-

Medical Officer - Rs. 30,000/-

Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000/-

Pharmacist - Rs. 17,000/-

Data Entry Operator - Rs. 16, 275/-

Attendant/Ward Boy - Rs. 15,000/-

Download MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates may walk-in for an interview on 07.05.2021 in the Chief Engineer, Dhamauvi Center, Zep Hall, Administrative Building, Urjanagar, Chandrapur. Candidates must bring a passport size recent photograph, all original certificates & testimonials in support of their qualifications, experience etc. and an updated resume along with a set of photocopies of all relevant documents.

Latest Government Jobs:

OPSC Recruitment 2021 for Homeopathic/Ayurvedic Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online @opsc.gov.in

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Apply Over 5000+ Vacancies @sbi.co.in, Registration Started, Check Stepwise Process Here

Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 320 Coach Posts @sportsofauthorityofindia.nic.in

WCL Recruitment 2021 for 33 GDMO & Specialist Posts, Download Application Form @westerncoal.in

NPCIL Apprentice 2021 Notification OUT @npcilcareers.co.in for 52 vacancies

BFUHS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Short Notice OUT @bfuhs.ac.in for 503 Vacancies, Apply Online from 1 May onwards

 
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationMAHAGENCO Recruitment 2021 for 64 MO, Staff Nurse, DEO and Other Posts
Notification DateMay 3, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMay 7, 2021
CityMumbai
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization MAHAGENCO
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Medical
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

5 + 6 =
Post

Comments