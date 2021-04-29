BFUHS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Short Notice OUT @bfuhs.ac.in for 503 Vacancies, Apply Online from 1 May onwards

BFUHS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021: Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse in view of emergency situation arisen and to fight against COVID-19. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bfuhs.ac.in from 1 May 2021 onwards

A total of 503 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 473 vacancies are for Govt Medical Colleges Amritsar, Patiala and other attached hospitals under Department of Medical Education & Research, Government of Punjab and 30 vacancies are at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College & Hospital, Faridkot and Constituent Hospitals under BFHUS, Faridkot. Candidates can refer to this notification to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 May 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 15 May 2021

BFUHS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 503 Vacancies

BFUHS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have B.Sc Nursing/ Equivalent from a recognized university. The candidates can refer to the notification for more details.

Download BFUHS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Short Notice PDF Here

Online Application Link - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for BFUHS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 May 2021. The online application link can be accessed by clicking on the provided link. The candidates will be able to get more details once the detailed notification released on the official website.

