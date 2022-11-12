Maharashtra Board HSC Geography Syllabus 2023: Class 12 Geography Syllabus in PDF

Maharashtra Board HSC Geography Syllabus 2023: In this article, view and download the contents of the latest syllabus of Geography - for both theory and practicals - Maharashtra board class 12th. The syllabus includes the theory contents as well as the list of map work, graphs, thematic maps, surveying details as well.

Maharashtra Board Geography Syllabus for class 12th is based on the guidelines provided in NCF2005 and SCF 2010. Core elements - protection of environment and inculcation of scientific temper - as mentioned in NPE and POA is reflected in the course content. The theoretical topics are complemented by the practical works.

Maharashtra Board HSC Geography Syllabus 2023

Geography of World – Human

Unit 1 : Population

1.1 Growth, density, distribution

1.2 Sex ratio Literacy

1.3 Race, religion and Language

Unit 2 : Migration

2.1 Migration

Unit 3 : Agriculture

3.1 Types of agriculture

3.2 Crop distribution

Unit 4 : Minerals and energy resources

4.1 Distribution

Unit 5 : Industries

5.1 Agro-based

5.2 Mineral based

5.3 Other industries

5.4 Distribution

Unit 6 : Trade

6.1 International trade

6.2 International trade organisation

Unit 7 : Transportation and Communications

7.1 Types of Transportation

7.2 Modes of Communications

Unit 8 : Economic developments

8.1 Global situation

8.2 Human development

Geography : Practical - Part II



Unit 1 : Map Scale

Types

Unit 2 : Graphs

2.1 Line graph

2.2 Bar graph

2.3 Two dimensional diagrams

2.4 Three dimensional diagrams

Unit 3 : Thematic Maps

3.1 Distributional map

Unit 4 : Surveying

4.1 Chain and Tape survey

4.2 Plane Table.

Geography is an interdisciplinary subject. Basic understanding in Geography also helps in the study of natural sciences and social sciences. Therefore, one should prepare well in the subject to pass the exams with best marks.

