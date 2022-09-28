Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2022: 20000 Vacancies Will Be Filled

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2022: The government is planning to fill the 20000 vacancies in the state police department. Read Details Here.

Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra Police is planning to engage twenty thousand people under its department. The same has been confirmed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on 27 September 2022. He said, the department will fill 8000 vacancies in the first phase and the remaining 12000 vacancies will be filled after the recruitment in 1st Phase under the state police force.

The department will publish the notification on its website very soon. After the release of the notification, candidates will be able to apply within a given time frame. Aspirants should read the eligibility and other important instructions before applying for the job.

Other than this, the Deputy Chief Ministry talked about the upgradation of the security system. He said the government will strengthen the infrastructure for cyber security with the changing times and technology. Also, the number of CCTV cameras will be increased. Apart from this, Semiconductor Manufacturing Unit of Vedanta Group shall also be shifted to Ahmedabad.

He stated that there is a need for some reformation in the Jail Department as well.

We will provide the notification link along with the online application link on our page. Son, candidates should visit our website for all the latest news.