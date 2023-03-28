Maharashtra Police SRPF Result 2023 OUT: Get Direct Link for State Reserve Force Constable PDF

Maharashtra Police SRPF Result 2023 for constables in State Reserve Police Force has been released by the Maharashtra Police on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result here.

How to Download Maharashtra Police Result 2023 ?

The candidates can download the Result by following the given steps

Step 1: Go to the website of Maharashtra Police at - https://www.mahapolice.gov.in/police-recruitment/

Step 2: On the homepage go to Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Results.

Step 3: Click on the Link Titled- SRPF GR.01 - List of Candidates Qualified for Written Examination.

Step 4: Download and View Maharashtra Police SPRF Result PDF.

Direct Link To Maharashtra Police SRPF Result 2023

Direct Link to Download Maharashtra Police SRPF Result 2023 Click Here

The results of the State Reserve Police Force Constable exam are announced. The names of shortlisted candidates for written exam are given in the result PDF. The names of candidates appear in reservation category wise. Candidates are advised to check their result and keep checking the official website for further updates related to the recruitment process.