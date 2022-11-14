Maharashtra State Board HSC Geology Syllabus 2023: Download Latest Syllabus for Class 12th

Maharashtra State Board HSC Geology Syllabus 2023: Download the latest Syllabus for Class 12th Geology under Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education for HSC board exams 2023.

Maharashtra State Board HSC Geology Syllabus 2023: In this article we will view the syllabus of Geology released by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education for class 12th HSC Students. At the end of the syllabus content, we will also attach the link to download the latest Geology syllabus in PDF format.

Geology is the branch of Science that deals with the origin, interior and composition of the earth and primarily the rocks, their constituents as minerals, their structures and the way of their distribution has taken place on the continents and also on the ocean floor. It is not only the study of surface processes and surface geology but also various processes in the interior of the earth.

View the Maharashtra State Board HSC Geology Syllabus 2023 for class 12th below:

Paper – I

Dynamic Geology

1.1 Earthquakes – Definition, Causes, Seismic waves, Magnitude and Intensity

1.2 Volcanoes – Types, Products, Associated features

1.3 Mountains – Types

1.4 Natural Hazards and Disasters – Classification

i) Tectonic – Earthquakes – Effects, Precautions, Seismic Zones of India

ii) Topographic – Landslides – Causes, Forms and Effects. Disaster Management.

Structural Geology

2.1 Outcrop, Dip and Strike of bed

2.2 Fold

Definition, Elements of fold, Anticline, Syncline, Symmetrical and Asymmetrical

2.3 Fault

Definition, Elements of fault, Normal, Reverse, Horst and Graben

2.4 Joint

Definition, Geometrical and Genetical classification

2.5 Unconformity

Definition, formation of Unconformity Disconformity, Nonconformity and Angular unconformity.

Palaeontology and Stratigraphy

3.1 Fossils

Conditions and Modes of preservation and Uses.

3.2 Stratigraphy of Peninsulor India

Principles, Correlation and its methods. Standard Geological Time Scale.

3.3 Stratigraphy of Peninsular India.

Physiographic Divisions of Peninsular India, Brief outline of stratigraphy of Peninsular India.

Paper – II

Materials of the Crust

4.1 Mineralogy – Definition : Rock forming mineral groups

Feldspar Group – Microcline, Plagioclase. Silica group – Quartz, Amethyst, Chalcedony, Flint, Jasper, Opal. Amphibole group – Hornblende, Asbestos

Pyroxene group – Augite

Mica group – Biotite, Phlogopite.

Olivine group – Olivine.

Other minerals – Kyanite, Corundum, Gypsum, Calcite, Garnet

4.2 Petrology

Definition of rock, rock cycle

A) Igneous -

Definition, classification based on silica percentage, mode of occurrence, colour, Texture-Crystallinity, Granularity, Mutual relationship, Granitic, Porphyritic.

Structure – Vesicular and Amygdaloidal.

Forms – Extrusive and Intrusive

B) Secondary / Sedimentary

Definition, classification – based on products of weathering.

Texture – Size, Shape, Form. Structure – Stratification, Lamination, Graded

bedding, Cross bedding, Ripple marks.

C) Metamorphic Definition , Agents, Types and Zones

Structure – Slaty, Granulose, Schistose and Gneissose.

Economic Geology

5.1 Definition of Ore, Ore mineral, Industrial mineral, Gangue, Tenor of ore

5.2 Ores

Iron Ore – Hematite, Magnetite Manganese Ore – Pyrolusite, Psilomelane Copper Ore – Chalcopyrite Lead Ore – Galena Aluminium Ore – Bauxite

5.3 Mineral/Rock Based Industries –

Fuel – Coal, Petroleum

Cement – Limestone, Gypsum

Fertilizers – Gypsum

Refractories – Bauxite, Kyanite

Abrasives – Diamond, Corundum

Electric and Electronics - Mica and Quartz

Medicines – Mica, Iron ore, Copper ore

Applied Geology

6.1 Ground Water –

Source and Zones of groundwater, Water table and Aquifer and their types. Conservation and Management of groundwater.

6.2 Remote Sensing –

Definition, Elements of photo recognition Tone, Texture, Size, Shape, Association, Recognition of terrain features – Relief (Plain, Hills and Ranges), Drainage (Streams, River), Exposures- (Vegetation, Soil and Rocks, Lineaments)

Manmade features – (Road, Town/ village, Agriculture field)

6.3 GIS –

Components of Geographical Information System. Importance and significance of G.I.S.



Geology plays an important role in industrial and economic development of the country. Therefore, students should not only be able to score well but also implement the knowledge to appreciate nature and do their part in saving the environment.



