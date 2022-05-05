Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSC Bank) Recruitment 2022 for 195 Trainee Clerk and Trainee Officer Posts

Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSC Bank) is hiring 195 Trainee Clerk and Trainee Officer. Candidate can check important dates, vacancy details, salary, qualification, age limit and other details.

Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSC Bank) Recruitment 2022 Notification: Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd (MSC Bank) Mumbai, a scheduled leading Apex Cooperative Bank in Maharashtra State, is inviting applications via online mode from the candidates who are interested to join the bank. Vacancies are available for the post of Trainee Clerk and Trainee Officer.

Candidates who fulfil the prescribed eligibility criteria can apply for MSCB Recruitment 2022 through the Bank's website https://www.mscbank.com/careers on or before the timeline indicated.

MSC Bank Important Dates:

Start date for MSC Bank Online Registration of Application: 05 May 2022

Last date to make online payment of Application Fees: 25 May 2022

MSC Bank Admit Card Date: 10 days before

MSC Bank Exam Date: First week of July 202

MSC Bank Vacancy Details

Trainee Clerk - 166

Trainee Officer - 29

MSC Bank Salary:

Trainee Clerk - Rs 15,000/- per month will be paid during the training period. After successful completion of the training period, the Trainee Clerk will be placed in the Bank’s regular grade and will be paid total emoluments of about: Rs.30,000/- per month.

Trainee Officer - Stipend of Rs 20,000/- will be paid per month during the training period. After successful completion of the training period, the Trainee Junior Officer will be placed in the Bank’s regular grade and will be paid total emoluments of about : Rs.45,000/- per month.

MSC Bank 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Trainee Clerk: Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks.

Trainee Officer : Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks. Candidates who have passed JAIIB/CAIIB will be preferred.

MSC Bank 2022 Experience

Trainee Clerk - No experience.

Trainee Officer - Experience upto 2 years

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Trainee Clerk - 21 to 28 years

Trainee Officer - 23 to 32 years

MSC Bank 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of online (written) test

How to apply for MSC Bank Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 25 May 2022 as follow:

Visit the official website i.e. website https://www.mscbank.com/ careers click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen. To register your application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration". Enter your personal details and submit button. Upload their Photo & Signature as per the specifications. Validate the details and save their application by clicking on the “Validate your details” and “Save & Next” button. Proceed to fill in other details of the Application form. Click on the “Preview Tab” to preview and verify the entire application form before clicking on “COMPLETE REGISTRATION” Click on the 'Payment' Tab and proceed with payment. Click on the 'Submit' button. Download MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Form and save it for future reference.

Application Fee:

Trainee Clerk - Rs.1,180/- (includes GST)

Trainee Officer - Rs.1,770/- (includes GST)

Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Notification Download