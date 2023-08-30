News

Maharashtra Talathi 2023 Result: Direct Link to Download Mahabhumi Bharti Merit List at mahabhumi.gov.in

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti 2023 Result: Revenue Department Maharashtra will release the Mahabhumi Bharti result on the official website mahabhumi.gov.in soon. Direct Link to download merit list. Check cut off marks

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Result 2023: Maharashtra Revenue Department will made the talathi merit list public by the completion of the exam successfully. The dates of the Talathi Bharti Written Exam 2023 are 17 August to 14 September 2023. The Talathi Bharti Result 2023 will be made available on the official website: mahabhumi.gov.in,  by the officials following the conclusion of the written exam. The names of candidates who appear in the results PDF will be contacted for the next stage of selection.

On June 23, 2023, the Maharashtra Revenue Department published the comprehensive Talathi Bharti 2023 Notification for 4664 Talathi vacancies; later, the number of openings was raised to 4657. You can apply for the Talathi Post on the official website: mahabhumi.gov.in OR mahabhumilink if you have a graduate degree and an MSCIT. Up to July 25th, 2023, an online application for the Talathi Bharti was accessible. A written test and document verification will be used to choose the candidates for the Talathi Bharti.

On August 14, 2023, the official website: mahabhumi.gov.in announced the admit card for the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti 2023 Exam.

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Result 2023 Dates

The Maharashtra RFD website is to feature the recruiting result prominently as soon as it is available. Keep the relevant paperwork with you if you see your name on the merit list. You won't be hired for the Talathi position until a thorough verification process. Below is the table of important dates related to the Talathi Bharti Exam 2023:

Exam name

Talathi Bharti Exam 2023

Article name

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Result 2023

State

Maharashtra

Name of the administering body

Revenue and Forest Department, Government of Maharashtra

Category

Result

Number of vacancies

4657

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti application dates

June 26 to July 17

Talathi Bharti Exam date

August 17 to  September 14 2023

Selection process

Online test and document verification

Talathi Bharti Result Status

To be Announced

The official website 

mahabhumi.gov.in/mahabhumilink

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Result 2023 Download link 

There are various steps in the result publication procedure, including the scoring compilation, results verification, and discrepancy resolution. Candidates can see their individual scores and overall performance in the exam once the results are finalised and submitted to the official website. It recognises their accomplishments and provides chances for both personal and professional advancement and public service. 

Candidates must have their login credentials and password in order to get the Talathi Result 2023. To obtain the Talathi Bharti Result 2023, click on the link that is provided below:

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam results 2023 (Link Inactive)

How to Download Talathi Bharti Result 2023?

To view the 2023 Maharashtra Talathi Result, follow the mentioned steps:

  • Visit the Maharashtra State Revenue Department's official website: mahabhumi.gov.in.
  • The ‘Results’ or ‘Examination Results’ section should be visible, click on it.
  • Now go to the ‘Maharashtra Talathi Result 2023’ link.
  • Enter your exam credentials, such as your roll number or registration number.
  • After entering the data, wait and review your results and overall outcome.
  • For your records, you can print, screenshot, or download the outcome.

Talathi Bharti 2023 Exam: Merit List

The names of the applicants chosen based on their performance in the examination will be listed on the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Merit List 2023. It's an important roster that shows the candidates that performed best during the hiring process and who are qualified for the Talathi position.

Talathi Exam Result 2023: Cut Off

The minimum marks needed for applicants to be eligible for the test shall be decided when the Maharashtra Talathi Cut-Off Marks 2023 will be publically available. The level of difficulty of the exam, the number of applicants, and the number of openings all play a role in determining these marks. Candidates who achieve the cut-off marks or higher will be considered qualified to move on to the next round of the selection process.

The cut-off scores act as a benchmark for assessing candidates' performance and understanding how much marks must be scored to qualify the examination. Below is the list of expected cut off  for Talathi exam 2023:

Category

Maharashtra Talathi Expected Cut Off 2023

General

173-181

OBC

170-176

EWS

168-173

SC

159-163

ST

150-165

VJ

158-162

NT

161-169

FAQ

What are the marks of the Talathi exam?

There will be 100 questions on the Talathi exam 2023 in total. Each question is worth two points. Therefore, 200 marks is the highest possible score for the exam.

What is the salary of talathi bharti 2023 in Maharashtra?

The chosen applicants for Talathi Bharti 2023 would be granted a monthly remuneration ranging from Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100. They would be qualified for a number of benefits and allowances offered by the Maharashtra government in addition to their salary.

What is the last date of Talathi Bharti 2023?

Starting from June 26, 2023, candidates can apply online for the Talathi Bharti exam 2023. The deadline to submit an online Talathi Bharti 2023 application is July 17, 2023.

What is the cut off for Talathi Bharti 2023?

The cut off for Talathi Bharti 2023 is yet to be disclosed by the official website. But an expected cutoff list is prepared above for the reference of the candidates

