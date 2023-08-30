Maharashtra Talathi 2023 Result: Direct Link to Download Mahabhumi Bharti Merit List at mahabhumi.gov.in

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti 2023 Result: Revenue Department Maharashtra will release the Mahabhumi Bharti result on the official website mahabhumi.gov.in soon. Direct Link to download merit list. Check cut off marks

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Result 2023: Maharashtra Revenue Department will made the talathi merit list public by the completion of the exam successfully. The dates of the Talathi Bharti Written Exam 2023 are 17 August to 14 September 2023. The Talathi Bharti Result 2023 will be made available on the official website: mahabhumi.gov.in, by the officials following the conclusion of the written exam. The names of candidates who appear in the results PDF will be contacted for the next stage of selection.

On June 23, 2023, the Maharashtra Revenue Department published the comprehensive Talathi Bharti 2023 Notification for 4664 Talathi vacancies; later, the number of openings was raised to 4657. You can apply for the Talathi Post on the official website: mahabhumi.gov.in OR mahabhumilink if you have a graduate degree and an MSCIT. Up to July 25th, 2023, an online application for the Talathi Bharti was accessible. A written test and document verification will be used to choose the candidates for the Talathi Bharti.

On August 14, 2023, the official website: mahabhumi.gov.in announced the admit card for the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti 2023 Exam.

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Result 2023 Dates

The Maharashtra RFD website is to feature the recruiting result prominently as soon as it is available. Keep the relevant paperwork with you if you see your name on the merit list. You won't be hired for the Talathi position until a thorough verification process. Below is the table of important dates related to the Talathi Bharti Exam 2023:

Exam name Talathi Bharti Exam 2023 Article name Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Result 2023 State Maharashtra Name of the administering body Revenue and Forest Department, Government of Maharashtra Category Result Number of vacancies 4657 Maharashtra Talathi Bharti application dates June 26 to July 17 Talathi Bharti Exam date August 17 to September 14 2023 Selection process Online test and document verification Talathi Bharti Result Status To be Announced The official website mahabhumi.gov.in/mahabhumilink

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Result 2023 Download link

There are various steps in the result publication procedure, including the scoring compilation, results verification, and discrepancy resolution. Candidates can see their individual scores and overall performance in the exam once the results are finalised and submitted to the official website. It recognises their accomplishments and provides chances for both personal and professional advancement and public service.

Candidates must have their login credentials and password in order to get the Talathi Result 2023. To obtain the Talathi Bharti Result 2023, click on the link that is provided below:

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam results 2023 (Link Inactive)

How to Download Talathi Bharti Result 2023?

To view the 2023 Maharashtra Talathi Result, follow the mentioned steps:

Visit the Maharashtra State Revenue Department's official website: mahabhumi.gov.in.

The ‘Results’ or ‘Examination Results’ section should be visible, click on it.

Now go to the ‘Maharashtra Talathi Result 2023’ link.

Enter your exam credentials, such as your roll number or registration number.

After entering the data, wait and review your results and overall outcome.

For your records, you can print, screenshot, or download the outcome.

Talathi Bharti 2023 Exam: Merit List

The names of the applicants chosen based on their performance in the examination will be listed on the Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Merit List 2023. It's an important roster that shows the candidates that performed best during the hiring process and who are qualified for the Talathi position.

Talathi Exam Result 2023: Cut Off

The minimum marks needed for applicants to be eligible for the test shall be decided when the Maharashtra Talathi Cut-Off Marks 2023 will be publically available. The level of difficulty of the exam, the number of applicants, and the number of openings all play a role in determining these marks. Candidates who achieve the cut-off marks or higher will be considered qualified to move on to the next round of the selection process.

The cut-off scores act as a benchmark for assessing candidates' performance and understanding how much marks must be scored to qualify the examination. Below is the list of expected cut off for Talathi exam 2023: