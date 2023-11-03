Maharashtra Jalsampada Vibhag Recruitment 2023 Notification Out for 4497 Vacancies, Direct Link to Apply Online

Maharashtra Jalsampada Vibhag has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 4497 Group B and C vacancies. The last date to apply is November 24. Know everything about Maharashtra WRD Recruitment 2023 here.

Maharashtra Water Resource Department has notified 4497 vacancies in the Jalsampada Vibhag. The application process commenced today, November 03 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 24. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at wrd.maharashtra.gov.in.

The officials aim to recruit a total of 4497 eligible candidates for the various Group B and C posts. These posts are Senior Scientific Assistant, Surveyor, Lower Clerk, Junior Scientific Assistant, Geology and others.

Maharashtra WRD Recruitment 2023

MWRD Notification PDF is published on the official website announcing a total of 4497 vacancies. Selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the computer-based test. Interested candidates who want to apply for MWRD Recruitment 2023 can submit their application form once the registration link is uploaded on the official website. Check out all the details pertaining to Maharashtra WRD Recruitment 2023 here.

MWRD Notification PDF

WRD Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Events Important Dates Notification PDF release date November 01 Apply online starting on November 03 Last date to apply online November 24 Maharashtra Jalsampada Vibhag Bharti Exam Date 2023 To be notified

Maharashtra Jalsampada Vibhag Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

A total of 4497 eligible candidates will be shortlisted through this recruitment drive. Take a look at the table below to know the MWRD vacancy for all posts.

Posts Number of vacancies Senior Scientific Assistant Group B 04 Lower Grade Stenographer 19 Junior Scientific Assistant 14 Geological Assistant 05 Draftsman 25 Assistant Draftsman 60 Civil Engineering Assistant 1528 Laboratory Assistant 35 Tracer / Auditor 284 Office Clerk 430 Enumerator/ Mozanidar 758 Canal Inspector 1189 Assistant Storekeeper (Group-C) 138 Junior Survey Assistant (Group-C) 08

What is MWRD Eligibility 2023?

To apply for the Maharashtra WRD Recruitment, candidates must possess the required qualifications and fall within the prescribed age bracket. You can check the official notification to know the eligibility for MWRD Recruitment 2023.

How to Apply for Maharashtra WRD Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Navigate through the official website of the Maharashtra Water Resource Department at wrd.maharashtra.gov.in or click on the direct MWRD Apply Online link here.

Step 2: Click on the apply online link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your basic information and contact details to register yourself.

Step 4: Log in with your registration number and password that you received on your email ID or phone number.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload the essential documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Review the details that you have entered. Submit the application form.

Step 8: Download the MWRD Recruitment 2023 application form for future needs.