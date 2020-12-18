Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021 for 924 Teacher Posts, Download Application Form @manipureducation.gov.in

Manipur Education Department Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification is released for 924 vacancies. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the offline mode on or before 11 Jan. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, exam pattern, syllabus and other details here.

Dec 18, 2020 16:06 IST
Manipur Teacher Recruitment 2021
Manipur Teacher Recruitment 2021

Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021: Directorate of Education, Manipur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Teacher. The appointment shall be purely on Contract basis for the period from the date of contract agreement upto the closing of the financial year as per regulation prescribed by the Government and extendable from time to time with the approval of the Government.

Around 924 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Graduate Teachers out of which 614 vacancies are of Arts Graduate Teacher and 309 are for Science Graduate Teacher. This is a great opportunity for candidates willing to become a teacher.

The applications can be filled through the offline mode and forms can be downloaded through manipureducation.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 11 January 2021. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 11 January 2021

Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Graduate Teacher - 923 Posts

  • Arts Graduate Teacher - 614 Posts
  • Science Graduate Teacher - 309 Posts

Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates Should possess Graduation, BE.d.

Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 38 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 13,600/ - per month

Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test. The test will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) carrying equal weightage and consists of two parts 1 & 2 where part 1 is compulsory for every candidate. Optional subject 1 and optional subject 2 of part 2 shall be for Science Graduate Teachers & Arts Graduate Teachers Respectively.

Download Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021
Willing candidates can download the application form at manipureducation.gov.in. The duly filled in application form along with relevant documents duly attested /self-attested and application fees of Rs.300/- for General and OBC, Rs 200 / - for SC and ST will be submitted by 11 January 2021.

Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • General/OBC - Rs. 300/-
  • SC/ST - Rs. 200/-
  • PWD - No Fee

FAQ

How to apply for Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021?

Willing candidates can download the applciation form at manipureducation.gov.in. The duly filled in application form along with relevant documents duly attested /self-attested and application fees of Rs.300/- for General and OBC, Rs 200 / - for SC and ST will be submitted by 11 January 2021.

What is the age limit required for Manipur Education Department Teacher Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 18 to 38 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for Manipur Education Department Teacher Recruitment 2021?

Candidates Should posses Graduation, BE.d. from a recognized University.

What is the last date for Manipur Education Department Teacher Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 11 January 2021.

How many vacancies are released for Manipur Education Department Teacher Recruitment 2021?

Around 924 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Graduate Teachers out of which 614 vacancies are of Arts Graduate Teacher and 309 are for Science Graduate Teacher.
Job Summary
NotificationManipur Education Department Recruitment 2021 for 924 Teacher Posts, Download Application Form @manipureducation.gov.in
Notification DateDec 18, 2020
Date Of ExamJan 11, 2021
CityImphal
StateManipur
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Education
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next