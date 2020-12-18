Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021 for 924 Teacher Posts, Download Application Form @manipureducation.gov.in

Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021: Directorate of Education, Manipur has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Teacher. The appointment shall be purely on Contract basis for the period from the date of contract agreement upto the closing of the financial year as per regulation prescribed by the Government and extendable from time to time with the approval of the Government.

Around 924 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Graduate Teachers out of which 614 vacancies are of Arts Graduate Teacher and 309 are for Science Graduate Teacher. This is a great opportunity for candidates willing to become a teacher.

The applications can be filled through the offline mode and forms can be downloaded through manipureducation.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 11 January 2021. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 11 January 2021

Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Graduate Teacher - 923 Posts

Arts Graduate Teacher - 614 Posts

Science Graduate Teacher - 309 Posts

Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates Should possess Graduation, BE.d.

Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 38 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 13,600/ - per month

Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test. The test will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) carrying equal weightage and consists of two parts 1 & 2 where part 1 is compulsory for every candidate. Optional subject 1 and optional subject 2 of part 2 shall be for Science Graduate Teachers & Arts Graduate Teachers Respectively.

Download Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021

Willing candidates can download the application form at manipureducation.gov.in. The duly filled in application form along with relevant documents duly attested /self-attested and application fees of Rs.300/- for General and OBC, Rs 200 / - for SC and ST will be submitted by 11 January 2021.

Manipur Education Department Recruitment 2021 Application Fee