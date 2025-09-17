TSLRPB Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 1743 RTC Driver and Shramik Vacancies, Apply Online Begins October 8th at tgprb.in

TSLPRB Recruitment 2025: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has officially released the TSLPRB Recruitment 2025 Notification for 1,743 vacancies in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). The TSLPRB Notification 2025 contains 1000 Driver posts and 743 Shramik posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, tgprb.in between October 8 and October 28, 2025.
Candidates applying for TSLPRB Recruitment 2025 must have passed SSC (class 10th) with a valid driving licence and the age of the candidate must be between 18 and 25 years.
TSLPRB Recruitment 2025 OUT
The TSLPRB has officially released the TSLPRB Recruitment 2025 notification for the recruitment of 1,743 candidates under the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), including 1,000 Driver posts and 743 Shramik posts across trades like Mechanic (Diesel/Motor Vehicle), Auto Electrician, Welder, Upholsterer, and more.
TSLPRB Notification 2025 PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for TSLPRB Recruitment 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualifications and age limit, application fees, selection criteria, and other important details. Click on the direct link below to download the TSLPRB Notification 2025 PDF.
TSLPRB Notification 2025
TSLPRB Recruitment 2025: Overview
TS Police Notification 2025 has been released on September 17, 2025 for 1743 vacancies at tgprb.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between October 8 and October 28, 2025. Check the table below for TSLPRB Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights
Feature
Details
Notification Name
TSLPRB Recruitment 2025 for TSRTC
Posts Available
Driver – 1,000
Shramik – 743 (Mechanic, Electrician, Welder, etc.)
Application Dates
October 8 to October 28, 2025
Apply Online
TSLPRB Official Website
Job Location
Telangana (District-wise allocation)
Salary Range
Driver: Rs 20,960–Rs 60,080
Shramik: Rs 16,550–Rs 45,030
Selection Process
Skill Test
Document Verification
Medical Examination
Official Website
tgprb.in
Eligibility Criteria for TSLPRB Recruitment 2025
Candidates applying for TSLPRB Recruitment 2025 must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification
- Driver: SSC pass + valid heavy vehicle licence.
- Shramik: SSC pass + ITI in relevant trade.
Age Limit
- Minimum: 18 years
- Maximum: 35 years
- Age relaxation applies for SC/ST/OBC and ex-servicemen.
