Manipur University Result 2023 OUT at manipuruniv.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG Marksheet

Manipur University Result 2023 OUT: Manipur University declared the results of 6th semester for UG courses like BBT, BFT, B.A, BSW, B.Sc on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result PDF.

Direct link to download Manipur University Result 2023 PDF here.
Manipur University Result 2023: Manipur University has recently released the results of 6th semester for various UG courses including BBT, BFT, B.A, BSW, B.Sc. Manipur University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- manipuruniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To check the Kolhan University results 2023, the students need to know their roll number.

Manipur University UG Results 2023

As per the latest update, Manipur University released the results of the sixth semester for UG programs. The students can check their Manipur University 6th sem UG results on the official exam portal of the University- manipuruniv.ac.in. 

Manipur University UG Result 2023

Click here

How to Check Manipur University Results 2023.

Candidates can check their 6th semester results for various UG courses including BBT, BFT, B.A, BSW, B.Sc, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Manipur University second sem results 2023. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - manipuruniv.ac.in

Step 2: Select ‘Notice’ and click on the ‘Exam Results’.

Step 3: Select your course and click on it.

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Check Manipur University UG 6th Sem Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Manipur University 6th sem results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

Bachelor of Biotechnology (BTT) 6th Semester

31-Oct-2023

Click here

Bachelor of Food Technology (BFT) 6th Semester

31-Oct-2023

Click here

BA Political Science (Hons) 6th Semester

30-Oct-2023

Click here

BA Education (Hons) 6th Semester

27-Oct-2023

Click here

BA English (Hons) 6th Semester

27-Oct-2023

Click here

Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) 6th Semester

27-Oct-2023

Click here

BA Sociology (Hons) 6th Semester

26-Oct-2023

Click here

BSc (General) 6th Semester

23-Oct-2023

Click here

BA History (Hons) 6th Semester

20-Oct-2023

Click here

BA (General) 6th Semester

20-Oct-2023

Click here

BA Statistics (Hons) 6th Semester

20-Oct-2023

Click here

Manipur University: Highlights

Manipur University is located in Imphal, Manipur. It was established in the year 1980 under the Manipur University Act, 1980. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Manipur University offers various UG and PG programs in various specializations like Education, Humanities, Human & Environmental Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical & Physical Sciences, Social Science, Medical Sciences, Engineering.

