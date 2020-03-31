Mazagon Dock DV Interview Schedule 2020 for Apprentice Posts Postponed @mazagondock.in, Check Updates Here

Mazagon Dock DV Interview Schedule 2020 for Apprentice Posts Postponed: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has postponed the Document Verification and Interview Schedule for Graduate & Diploma Apprentices Posts. All such candidates who have to appear for the appeared for the Document Verification and Interview Schedule for Graduate & Diploma Apprentices Posts can check the notification available on the official website of Mazagon Dock - mazagondock.in.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has released the short notification which says that due to COVID-19 (Corona virus), health issues prevailing in the country, Documents verification and Interviews for Selection of Graduate & Diploma Apprentices, Batch 2019-20, is postponed till further notice.

It is noted that the Documents verification and Interviews for Selection of Graduate & Diploma Apprentices, Batch 2019-20 was scheduled from 01-04-2020 to 09-04-2020.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has said that it will announce the new schedule for Documents verification and Interviews for these posts in the due course.

Candidates who have to appear for the test can check the short notification on the official website of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Mazagon Dock DV Interview Schedule 2020 Postponement Notice

Mazagon Dock DV Interview Schedule 2020 Postponement Notice: Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. www.sssc.gov.in.

Go to the Career Advertisement Reference No section available on the home page.

Click on the link "Notice Related to postponement of Document verification & Interviews for Selection of Graduate & Diploma Apprentices, Batch 2019 - 20" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the short notification.

Candidates are advised to take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) for latest updates regarding the Graduate & Diploma Apprentices posts. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.