MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Toppers List 2023: Samridhya Das, Larisa Lamin Tops Meghalaya Board 10th, 12 Arts

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Toppers List 2023: The board releases the names, marks and ranks of Meghalaya Board class 10th and 12th Arts toppers and pass percentage. Check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts toppers names, merit list pass percentage and other result statistics here.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Toppers List 2023: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) releases the name of toppers, marks and pass percentages along with the announcement of Meghalaya 10th and 12th Arts result. Students can check their marks online at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in. They need to use their registration details in the login window to download the MBOSE SSLC, and HSSLC results marksheet.

In HSSLC Arts, 10 students have been put in MBOSE merit list this year whereas, 25 students have been secured position in SSLC Meghalaya board.

Meghalaya Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result

The board releases the names of toppers along with the result. Students can check the list of toppers, once available:

Rank MBOSE HSSLC Arts Toppers Marks 1 Larisa Lamin 450 2 Avelyne Francisca Khriam 449 3 Deinamesha Hynniewta 446 4 Dasukmynsiem Dkhar 445 4 Banpynshngainlang Thangkhiew 445 5 Arman Suchiang 439 6 Talinungsang Imchen 434

Meghalaya SSLC Toppers 2023

Rank SSLC Toppers Name MBOSE 10th Marks 1 Samridhya Das 572 2 Jyotipriya Bhattacharjee 570 3 Tanushri Acharjee 564 3 Ritam Deep Chowdhury 564 3 Salrime M Sangma 564 4 Ronggrik B Sangma 562 5 Kennedy Dondor Richmond Dunai 560

MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Statistics for Regular Students

Regular No. of Applied Appeared First Division Second Division Third Division Total Pass Pass percentage Male 8960 8880 544 2237 4461 7242 81.55 Female 13882 13809 1352 4727 6128 12207 88.40 Total 22842 22689 1896 6964 10589 19449 85.72

Meghalaya 10th Result 2023: Category Wise Pass Percentage

Category Gender Pass Percentage SC Male 63.55 Female 65.04 ST Male 49.34 Female 51.60 OBC Male 78.18 Female 70.18 General Male 70.39 Female 68.86 Grand Total Pass Percentage 51.93

MBOSE SSLC Toppers List 2022

Rank Meghalaya 10th toppers name Total marks 1 Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih 575 1 Arghadeep Saha 575 2 Menangmankhraw Kharkongor 569 2 Rilaakor Lamare 569 3 Arghadeep Ghosh 568 4 Weibha Nongtdu Lakiang 567 5 Freddy Lyngkhoi 563

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Toppers 2022

Ranks MBOSE 12th toppers Total marks 1 Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty 460 2 Bahunlang Mawrie 450 3 Vijay Adhikari 436 4 Hadassa Mebaker Lyngdoh 435 4 Dajied Kynsai Sungoh 435 5 Jeremaiah Warbah 432

Meghalaya Board SSLC Toppers List 2021

Name of students Marks Kevinstrong Lawriniang 576/600 Wanteibok Pator 575/600 Kashish Samee 574/600 Mridumay Saha 574/600 Iaphilarisa Khongbuh 573/600

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Topper List 2021

Rank Name of the toppers Marks 1 Daniel Ksanbor Khyriemmujat 462 2 L Kennedy Vaiphei 450 3 Jethro Jarvis Roy Jyrwa 449 4 Madhurjya Parasar Pathak 447 5 Nukutulu Rhakho 443

MBOSE 10th Toppers List 2020