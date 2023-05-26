MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Toppers List 2023: Samridhya Das, Larisa Lamin Tops Meghalaya Board 10th, 12 Arts

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Toppers List 2023: The board releases the names, marks and ranks of Meghalaya Board class 10th and 12th Arts toppers and pass percentage. Check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts toppers names, merit list pass percentage and other result statistics here.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Toppers List 2023
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Toppers List 2023

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Toppers List 2023: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) releases the name of toppers, marks and pass percentages along with the announcement of Meghalaya 10th and 12th Arts result. Students can check their marks online at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in. They need to use their registration details in the login window to download the MBOSE SSLC, and HSSLC results marksheet.

In HSSLC Arts, 10 students have been put in MBOSE merit list this year whereas, 25 students have been secured position in SSLC Meghalaya board. 

 

Check MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)

Check MBOSE 10th Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)

Meghalaya Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result

The board releases the names of toppers along with the result. Students can check the list of toppers, once available: 

Rank

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Toppers 

Marks

1

Larisa Lamin

450

2

Avelyne Francisca Khriam 

449

3

Deinamesha Hynniewta

446

4

Dasukmynsiem Dkhar

445

4

Banpynshngainlang Thangkhiew

445

5

Arman Suchiang

439

6

Talinungsang Imchen

434

Meghalaya SSLC Toppers 2023

Rank

SSLC Toppers Name

MBOSE 10th Marks

1

Samridhya Das

572

2

Jyotipriya Bhattacharjee 

570

3

Tanushri Acharjee

564

3

Ritam Deep Chowdhury

564

3

Salrime M Sangma 

564

4

Ronggrik B Sangma

562

5

Kennedy Dondor Richmond Dunai

560

MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Statistics for Regular Students 

Regular 

No. of

Applied

Appeared

First Division

Second Division

Third Division

Total Pass

Pass percentage

Male

8960

8880

544

2237

4461

7242

81.55

Female

13882

13809

1352

4727

6128

12207

88.40

Total

22842

22689

1896

6964

10589

19449

85.72

Meghalaya 10th Result 2023: Category Wise Pass Percentage

Category

Gender

Pass Percentage

SC

Male

63.55

Female

65.04

ST

Male

49.34

Female

51.60 

OBC

Male

78.18

Female

70.18

General

Male

70.39

Female

68.86

Grand Total Pass Percentage

  

51.93 

MBOSE SSLC Toppers List 2022 

Rank

Meghalaya 10th toppers name

Total marks

1

Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih

575

1

Arghadeep Saha

575

2

Menangmankhraw Kharkongor

569

2

Rilaakor Lamare

569

3

Arghadeep Ghosh

568

4

Weibha Nongtdu Lakiang

567

5

Freddy Lyngkhoi

563

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Toppers 2022 

Ranks

MBOSE 12th toppers

Total marks

1

Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty

460

2

Bahunlang Mawrie

450

3

Vijay Adhikari

436

4

Hadassa Mebaker Lyngdoh

435

4

Dajied Kynsai Sungoh

435

5

Jeremaiah Warbah

432

Meghalaya Board SSLC Toppers List 2021

Name of students

Marks

Kevinstrong Lawriniang

576/600

Wanteibok Pator

575/600

Kashish Samee

574/600

Mridumay Saha

574/600

Iaphilarisa Khongbuh

573/600

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Topper List 2021

Rank

Name of the toppers

Marks

1

Daniel Ksanbor Khyriemmujat

462

2

L Kennedy Vaiphei

450

3

Jethro Jarvis Roy Jyrwa

449

4

Madhurjya Parasar Pathak

447

5

Nukutulu Rhakho

443

MBOSE 10th Toppers List 2020

Name of students

Marks

Neelam Kumari

577/600

Darila Akor Kharmawphlang

565/600

Luigi Dalian Pasweth

563/600

