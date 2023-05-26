MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Toppers List 2023: Samridhya Das, Larisa Lamin Tops Meghalaya Board 10th, 12 Arts

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Toppers List 2023: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) releases the name of toppers, marks and pass percentages along with the announcement of Meghalaya 10th and 12th Arts result. Students can check their marks online at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in. They need to use their registration details in the login window to download the MBOSE SSLC, and HSSLC results marksheet.
In HSSLC Arts, 10 students have been put in MBOSE merit list this year whereas, 25 students have been secured position in SSLC Meghalaya board.
|
Check MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)
|
Check MBOSE 10th Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)
Also Read: MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 LIVE Updates
Meghalaya Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result
The board releases the names of toppers along with the result. Students can check the list of toppers, once available:
|
Rank
|
MBOSE HSSLC Arts Toppers
|
Marks
|
1
|
Larisa Lamin
|
450
|
2
|
Avelyne Francisca Khriam
|
449
|
3
|
Deinamesha Hynniewta
|
446
|
4
|
Dasukmynsiem Dkhar
|
445
|
4
|
Banpynshngainlang Thangkhiew
|
445
|
5
|
Arman Suchiang
|
439
|
6
|
Talinungsang Imchen
|
434
Meghalaya SSLC Toppers 2023
|
Rank
|
SSLC Toppers Name
|
MBOSE 10th Marks
|
1
|
Samridhya Das
|
572
|
2
|
Jyotipriya Bhattacharjee
|
570
|
3
|
Tanushri Acharjee
|
564
|
3
|
Ritam Deep Chowdhury
|
564
|
3
|
Salrime M Sangma
|
564
|
4
|
Ronggrik B Sangma
|
562
|
5
|
Kennedy Dondor Richmond Dunai
|
560
MBOSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Statistics for Regular Students
|
Regular
|
No. of
Applied
|
Appeared
|
First Division
|
Second Division
|
Third Division
|
Total Pass
|
Pass percentage
|
Male
|
8960
|
8880
|
544
|
2237
|
4461
|
7242
|
81.55
|
Female
|
13882
|
13809
|
1352
|
4727
|
6128
|
12207
|
88.40
|
Total
|
22842
|
22689
|
1896
|
6964
|
10589
|
19449
|
85.72
Meghalaya 10th Result 2023: Category Wise Pass Percentage
|
Category
|
Gender
|
Pass Percentage
|
SC
|
Male
|
63.55
|
Female
|
65.04
|
ST
|
Male
|
49.34
|
Female
|
51.60
|
OBC
|
Male
|
78.18
|
Female
|
70.18
|
General
|
Male
|
70.39
|
Female
|
68.86
|
Grand Total Pass Percentage
|
51.93
MBOSE SSLC Toppers List 2022
|
Rank
|
Meghalaya 10th toppers name
|
Total marks
|
1
|
Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih
|
575
|
1
|
Arghadeep Saha
|
575
|
2
|
Menangmankhraw Kharkongor
|
569
|
2
|
Rilaakor Lamare
|
569
|
3
|
Arghadeep Ghosh
|
568
|
4
|
Weibha Nongtdu Lakiang
|
567
|
5
|
Freddy Lyngkhoi
|
563
MBOSE HSSLC Arts Toppers 2022
|
Ranks
|
MBOSE 12th toppers
|
Total marks
|
1
|
Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty
|
460
|
2
|
Bahunlang Mawrie
|
450
|
3
|
Vijay Adhikari
|
436
|
4
|
Hadassa Mebaker Lyngdoh
|
435
|
4
|
Dajied Kynsai Sungoh
|
435
|
5
|
Jeremaiah Warbah
|
432
Meghalaya Board SSLC Toppers List 2021
|
Name of students
|
Marks
|
Kevinstrong Lawriniang
|
576/600
|
Wanteibok Pator
|
575/600
|
Kashish Samee
|
574/600
|
Mridumay Saha
|
574/600
|
Iaphilarisa Khongbuh
|
573/600
MBOSE HSSLC Arts Topper List 2021
|
Rank
|
Name of the toppers
|
Marks
|
1
|
Daniel Ksanbor Khyriemmujat
|
462
|
2
|
L Kennedy Vaiphei
|
450
|
3
|
Jethro Jarvis Roy Jyrwa
|
449
|
4
|
Madhurjya Parasar Pathak
|
447
|
5
|
Nukutulu Rhakho
|
443
MBOSE 10th Toppers List 2020
|
Name of students
|
Marks
|
Neelam Kumari
|
577/600
|
Darila Akor Kharmawphlang
|
565/600
|
Luigi Dalian Pasweth
|
563/600