MCGM Recruitment 2021 for 2000+ Staff Nurse, Assistant MO and Consultant Posts, Application Invited at BMC

MCGM Recruitment 2021: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) or Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has published a recruitment notifications for the post of Staff Nurse, Assistant Medical Officer and Senior Consultants for Covid-19 patients in various Covid Jumbo Centres for three months on contract basis on its website i.e. portal.mcgm.gov.in.
Eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before 26 June 2021.
Candidates can get the all the information regarding BMC Recruitment 2021 such as eligibility, salary, vacancy details, application process below:
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 26 June 2021
MCGM Vacancy Details
- Qualified staff nurse - 900 To 1000 Posts
- Asst. Medical Officer – MBBS BAMS BHMS - 900 To 1000 Posts
- Senior Consultants, Intensivist (MD-Medicine-15) Anesthetist (MD-10) Nephrologist (DM-3) Cardiologist (DM-1) Neurologist (DM-1) - 50 to 70 Posts
MCGM Salary:
- Qualified staff nurse - Rs.30000/-
- Asst. Medical Officer – Rs. 80000/- (MBBS), Rs. 60000/- (BAMS), Rs. 50000/-(BHMS)
- Senior Consultants - Rs.1.5 lakhs for MD candidates and Rs. 2.00 lakhs for DM candidates
Eligibility Criteria for MCGM Staff Nurse, Assistant MO and Consultant Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Senior Consultants - Candidate should be degree holder of recognized university or superspeciality degree holder of recognized university. b. Candidate should be registered with MMC or MCI.
- Asst. Medical Officer – Candidate should be degree holder of recognized university. Candidate should be registered with MMC or MCI or relevant Institution.
- Qualified staff nurse - Candidate should be 12th passed and GNM diploma holder of recognized Nursing Council. Candidate should be registered with the Maharashtra Nursing Council.
MCGM Age Limit:
18 to 33 Years
How to Apply for MCGM Recruitment 2021 ?
The application certificates should be e-mailed to covid19mcgm@gmail.com / stenodeanl@gmail.com by 4.00 p.m. with scanned documents latest by 26 June 2021.