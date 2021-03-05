MDL Document Verification Schedule 2021 Out for Apprentice Group A and B Post @mazagondock.in, Check Details

MDL Document Verification Schedule 2021: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has released the Document Verification schedule for the Apprentice Group A and B posts on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Apprentice Group A and B posts Post can check the Document Verification schedule details from Mazagon Dock official website-mazagondock.in.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has uploaded the details schedule for Document Verification & Trade Allotment for Batch 2020-21 for Group A/B posts. Candidates can check the list of qualified candidates with details schedule available on the official website.

It is noted that Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) will conduct the document verification for Group “B” – Trade: ICTSM, Electronic Mechanic, Fitter Structural (Ex. ITI Fitter) & Carpenter etc from 18 March 2021 onwards.

Document Verification for Group “A” Trade- Electrician, Fitter, Pipe Fitter & Structural Fitter will commence from 13 March 2021.

Candidates qualified for document verification round for Group A/B post should note that they will have to bring their Call Letter / Admit Card while reporting for Document Verification round. Candidates are advised to bring the documents in Original & 1 set photocopy as mentioned in the notification while reporting for Documents Verification. Candidates should note that in absence of Original Documents, they will not be allowed to attend Trade Allotment.

Candidates can check the details DV schedule available on the official website of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

