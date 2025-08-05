CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Meghalaya School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closures

Schools in Meghalaya will have two public holidays in August 2025: Independence Day (August 15) and Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27). The holiday on August 15 also coincides with the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, offering a day for both national and religious observance.

ByApeksha Agarwal
Aug 5, 2025, 16:09 IST

Meghalaya School Holiday List 2025: Meghalaya's picturesque scenery is still shrouded in monsoon fog, and schools all around the state are getting ready for a month-long celebration and observation. A significant fusion of national holidays and religious festivals is shown in the August 2025 official school holiday calendar. With events planned for this month, educators and students have a crucial chance to take a break from their studies and participate in festivities that honor the state's rich spiritual and cultural legacy. 

From the patriotic excitement of Independence Day to the festive celebration of religious holidays, August offers the student body a well-rounded and rewarding experience that strengthens the principles of harmony and cultural tolerance.

Meghalaya School Holiday List for August 2025

The following are the official public holidays that will be observed by all schools in Meghalaya during August:

Date

Day

Holiday

August 9, 2025

Saturday

Raksha Bandhan

August 15, 2025

Friday

Independence Day

August 27, 2025

Wednesday

Ganesh Chaturthi

Note: The Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, a significant religious day, also falls on August 15th, coinciding with Independence Day.

