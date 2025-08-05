Meghalaya School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closures

Meghalaya School Holiday List 2025: Meghalaya's picturesque scenery is still shrouded in monsoon fog, and schools all around the state are getting ready for a month-long celebration and observation. A significant fusion of national holidays and religious festivals is shown in the August 2025 official school holiday calendar. With events planned for this month, educators and students have a crucial chance to take a break from their studies and participate in festivities that honor the state's rich spiritual and cultural legacy.
From the patriotic excitement of Independence Day to the festive celebration of religious holidays, August offers the student body a well-rounded and rewarding experience that strengthens the principles of harmony and cultural tolerance.
Meghalaya School Holiday List for August 2025
The following are the official public holidays that will be observed by all schools in Meghalaya during August:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
August 9, 2025
|
Saturday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
August 15, 2025
|
Friday
|
Independence Day
|
August 27, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
Note: The Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, a significant religious day, also falls on August 15th, coinciding with Independence Day.
Also Check:
Karnataka School Holidays in August 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation