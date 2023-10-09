Essay on Mental Health in English for School Students

Mental Health Essay: What do you think is important for the well-being of a person? Is the physical fitness of a person enough to consider him/her in a sound situation? The answer is ‘NO’. A person can be said to be fit only if he/she is both physically and mentally in good shape. Mental health refers to the psychological, emotional, and social well-being of a person. In fact, it is more important than being physically fit because your physical wellness is somehow dependent on your mental health.
Open and free discussion on mental health was an underrated topic of conversation until 1922, when the World Federation for Mental Health declared 10th October as World Mental Health Day. Since then, the day has been celebrated to spread awareness about mental health issues, educate people about mental health problems, and impart the knowledge that it is okay to have a mental health issue, to seek help, and to meet a mental health doctor. The day aims to fight against the social stigma posed by society on its people and indulge everyone in an open discussion about this sensitive topic.
Here, students can find essays on Mental Health in 100 words, 150 words, 200 words, and 500 words. These can be useful in essay and speech competitions, and various other occasions. These can be used as an inspiration by students to create something of their own.
Mental Health Essay in 100 Words
Find here, a 100-word essay on Mental health. This can be used to gain basic information about mental health or write a short paragraph on mental health in examinations.
Mental health is a state of psychological, emotional, and social well-being in an individual. Due to the atrocities posed by life upon us, human beings have the tendency to develop negative emotions and deteriorate their mental health. A safe and sound mental health can ensure physical and mental nourishment in an individual. There are various mental health problems that people suffer from in their everyday lives. Right from stress, anxiety, and depression to dangerous illnesses such as schizophrenia, all are the results of poor mental health. In order to live a safe and happy life filled with positive emotions and an optimistic approach towards life, good mental health is important. It is equally important to get yourself checked up in case you think your mental health is deteriorating.
Mental Health Essay in 150 Words
Here, students can find a 150 word essay on the mental health of students, in English. This will enhance your understanding of mental health and its importance.
The state of emotional and psychological well-being in an individual is referred to as mental health. In our day-to-day lives, there are various factors that might affect the mental well-being of an individual such as peer pressure, family or personal relationship problems, career stress, and whatnot. A person starts to unconsciously feel negative about things around him/her, their social presence is reduced, and there is a constant feeling of stress and anxiety in the body as well as mind. These are a few symptoms of deteriorating mental health.
If an individual faces these problems or just comes across this feeling of not being positive about general things in life, it is advisable to get yourself checked. The physical well-being of a person alone, cannot ensure his/her well-being in totality. The mental health of people has to be equally prioritized as their physical health. In today’s day and age of focusing on physical fitness, human beings forget the importance of mental well-being in person.
Mental Health Essay in 200 Words
An essay on mental health in 200 words has been presented here. This will add to your knowledge about mental health and its importance.
Mental health can be referred to as the psychological, emotional, and social well-being of an individual. Though mental health does not have a proper definition, it is roughly termed as the healthy and sound mental state of an individual. As human beings, we often neglect the status of our mental health. It happens more frequently because it might not come to a person’s notice that his/her mental health is deteriorating. An individual’s mental health is associated with a lot of factors that drive negative emotions in the mind. Stress, anxiety, and depression are some of the most widely existing mental health conditions in human beings. Doctors also believe that these mental health issues are the result of the hectic and chaotic life that human civilization is leading to.
An individual can work on improving his/her mental health by seeking external help and practicing a healthy and mindful life. People can start by eating healthy, reducing their screen time, indulging themselves in activities that bring pleasure and peace, and sleeping peacefully. It is important for people to avoid places and people that bring chaos and negative emotions into their lives. A psychologist/counselor can help you to understand the pattern of your mental disorders and work on it. I think it's high time that we start talking about mental health issues with an open heart and instead help others in overcoming these challenging times.
Mental Health Essay in 500 Words
This 500 word essay on mental health in English is for school students. This can be used in various competitions, examinations, and other relevant occasions.
Mental health can be referred to as the psychological, emotional, and social well-being of an individual. Though mental health does not have a proper definition, it is roughly termed as the healthy and sound mental state of an individual. As human beings, we often neglect the status of our mental health. It happens more frequently because it might not come to a person’s notice that his/her mental health is deteriorating. An individual’s mental health is associated with a lot of factors that drive negative emotions in the mind. Stress, anxiety, and depression are some of the most widely existing mental health conditions in human beings. These illnesses extend to serious mental health problems such as schizophrenia, personality disorders, and many more. Doctors also believe that these mental health issues are the result of the hectic and chaotic life that human civilization is leading to. Most mental health problems are also driven by an extreme situation from the past that leaves an everlasting impact on the individual’s mind and body.
The mental well-being of an individual is as important as their physical well-being since your mental health is the driving force of your entire body. The human body is prone to various illnesses when under poor mental health. It's not just related to your emotional or psychological well-being, it’s way beyond that. Acidity, headache, body ache, etc are some of the most common stress-developed illnesses in human beings. The situation further extends to hampering the behavior of an individual. It makes a person aggressive, vulnerable, socially distant, and much more. All these are noticeable symptoms of poor mental health.
As per Science and medicine, there are various factors that can deteriorate an individual’s mental health. These factors are classified as environmental factors, emotional factors, physical factors, and of course mental factors. In today’s time, emotional factors are the major drivers of negative emotions in individuals. Unhappy relationships, peer pressure, career stress, childhood abuse or trauma, family problems, mishappening with a loved person, loneliness, isolation, social deprivation, lack of acceptance, and various other factors drive pessimistic thoughts in human beings. Thus, it is said that your body and mind are influenced by anything and everything in and around you.
An individual can work on improving his/her mental health by seeking external help and practicing a healthy and mindful life. People can start by eating healthy, reducing their screen time, indulging themselves in activities that bring pleasure and peace, and sleeping peacefully. It is important for people to avoid places and people that bring chaos and negative emotions into their lives. Choose a company that brings you peace and calm, that trusts you, and assures you that your life is precious. A psychologist/counselor can help you to understand the pattern of your mental disorders and work on it. I think it's high time, that we start talking about mental health issues with an open heart and instead help others in overcoming these challenging times. Celebration of World Mental Health Day is one such initiative that focuses on encouraging open conversations about mental health disorders and seeking external help.
We hope this article was helpful to you and it could add to your knowledge. Mental Health is a sensitive topic that needs encouragement and embracement for open discussions. In order to build a world, where people are not hesitant about speaking about their mental health problems, it is significant to be more acceptable towards people. Every change that you want to see in the world should start with you. So, let’s all build a healthy and flourishing environment for people with serious mental health disorders.