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MGM Medical College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff Analysis Expected Ranks and Admission Trends

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 17:41 IST

MGM Medical College will soon open admissions for NEET UG 2026, with expected opening ranks starting at 36,572 and closing around 298,251 for various categories. Candidates can analyze previous year trends for MBBS seat possibilities, including Deemed/Paid and NRI quotas.

MGM Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks
MGM Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Seat Matrix and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: MBBS seats at Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) Medical College are highly in demand among the medical aspirants. The college will open its admission process soon through the NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks. Candidates expecting admission options at the college under different seat types can check previous year trends to determine the MBBS possibilities. While the official Round 1 counseling is still under process, we have provided an expected opening and closing ranks for admission to MGM College. Candidates can refer to both expected and previous year trends and analyse the seat options based on their NEET scores. 

MGM College NEET UG 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

The table highlights the NEET UG Round 1 expected opening and closing ranks for Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) Medical College seats. It details seat types such as paid/deemed and NRI seat types for admission to MBBS program. Candidates from different categories ( General, OBC, EWS, SC) can find seat options along with expected closing range to determine admission at the college. 

As per the table, the admission is expected to begin at 36,572 rank. While the seats may close at 298,251 rank for overall categories. 

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

36,572 - 39,618

160,536 - 234,995

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

76,580 - 138,732

150,217 - 227,297

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

93,625 - 123,923

158,243 - 205,852

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

103,595 - 179,736

169,772 - 231,543

Non-Resident Indian

General

310,888 - 408,005

653,414 - 977,586

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

428,806 - 638,272

611,254 - 638,272

Non-Resident Indian

SC

535,695 - 715,085

535,695 - 883,290

Non-Resident Indian

EWS

298,251

298,251

MGM NEET UG 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks

While reviewing the expected NEET UG closing ranks, candidates can also check the previous year's trends, which will determine the 2026 MBBS admission. The past ranks will help analyse the MBBS admissions at the college. Find the seat quota and category-wise rank distribution shared in the table below.

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

37102

160536

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

76580

150217

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

93625

158243

Non-Resident Indian

General

408005

977586

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

638272

638272

Non-Resident Indian

SC

715085

883290

MGM NEET UG 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks

During the year 2024, admission to MGM, Navi Mumbai, opened at 39618 (general category) for MBBS paid seats. Check the detailed opening and closing ranks shared below. 

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

39618

183677

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

138732

179666

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

105654

183223

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

103595

169772

Non-Resident Indian

General

345866

664697

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

499415

624602

Non-Resident Indian

EWS

298251

298251

MGM NEET UG 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks

As per the Round 1 NEET UG admission, the paid seat opened at 36572 and closed at 234,995 rank. Meanwhile for NRI candidates the admission to the MGM college, began at 310888 and closed at 653,414. Check the major highlights shared below.

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

General

36572

234,995

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

OBC

86567

227,297

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

EWS

123923

205,852

Deemed/Paid Seats Quota

SC

179736

231,543

Non-Resident Indian

General

310888

653,414

Non-Resident Indian

OBC

428806

611,254

Non-Resident Indian

SC

535695

535,695

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Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 12, 2026, 17:41 IST

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