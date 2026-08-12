NEET UG 2026: MBBS seats at Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) Medical College are highly in demand among the medical aspirants. The college will open its admission process soon through the NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks. Candidates expecting admission options at the college under different seat types can check previous year trends to determine the MBBS possibilities. While the official Round 1 counseling is still under process, we have provided an expected opening and closing ranks for admission to MGM College. Candidates can refer to both expected and previous year trends and analyse the seat options based on their NEET scores.

MGM College NEET UG 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

The table highlights the NEET UG Round 1 expected opening and closing ranks for Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) Medical College seats. It details seat types such as paid/deemed and NRI seat types for admission to MBBS program. Candidates from different categories ( General, OBC, EWS, SC) can find seat options along with expected closing range to determine admission at the college.