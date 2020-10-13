MGNREGA Recruitment 2020: Apply invited for Assistant, Gram Rozgar Sevak, Computer Assistant Posts

MGNREGA Recruitment 2020: Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment (MGNREGA) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant, Gram Rozgar Sevak, Computer Assistant Posts. Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts on or before 19 October 2020

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 19 October 2020

MGNREGA Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

APO - 4 Posts

Gram Rozgar Sahayak - 36 Posts

Computer Assistant - 4 Posts

MGNREGA Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

APO - Graduation/Post Graduation.

Gram Rozgar Sahayak - Minimum 10+2 class passed with Basic Computer Knowledge.

Computer Assistant - BCA/BTech/MCA or equivalent qualification with proficiency in working with MS office application and internet is required.

MGNREGA Recruitment 2020 Salary

APO - Rs. 20000/- per month

Gram Rozgar Sahayak - Rs. 8500/- per month

Computer Assistant - Rs. 11,000/- per month

MGNREGA Recruitment 2020 Notification

Official Website

How to apply for MGNREGA Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the Zilla Rozgar Bureau and Employment Office, taran taran in person or by post latest by 19 October 2020 till 4 PM. After submitting the application form, all interested candidates are required to register themselves at pgrkm.com.

