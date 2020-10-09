Kolkata Police Recruitment 2020 for 35 MO, Sister-in-Charge, Nurse, Physiotherapist, & Other Posts

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2020: Kolkata Police Directorate has invited applications for recruitment to the post of MO, Sister-in-Charge, Nurse, Physiotherapist, & Others in Kolkata Police Hospital, 2, Beninandan Street, Kolkata. Interested candidates can appear for interview on 3 and 4 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Interview Date for Medical Officer Posts: 3 November 2020

Interview Date for Sister-In-Charge: 4 November 2020

Interview Date for Physiotherapist, Pharmacist, X-Ray Technician, Lab Technician and ECG Technician - 4 November 2020

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer (Specialist) - 4 Posts

M.O. (General Duty)- 5 Posts

Sister-in-Charge - 8 Posts

Nurse Gr.- II- 10 Posts

Physiotherapist - 2 Posts

Pharmacist - 2 Posts

X-Ray Technician - 1 Post

Lab Technician (Pathology) - 2 Posts

ECG Tech - 1 Post

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer (Specialist) - Post-Graduaion in the respective discipline; Should be registered with the Medical Council of India/ West Bengal Medical Council.

M.O. (General Duty)- MBBS; Should be registered with the Medical Council of India/ West Bengal Medical Council.

Sister-in-Charge - B. Sc. Nursing; Should be registered as Nurse & Midwifery with West Bengal Nursing Council.

Staff Nurse Gr.- II- General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM); Should be registered with West Bengal Nursing Council.

Physiotherapist, Pharmacist, X-Ray Technician, Lab Technician (Pathology), ECG Tech - Should pass H.S. (10+2) Examination or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and a 02 (two) year diploma course in Medical Technology in the concerned subject recognized by the State Medical Faculty of West Bengal.

Download Kolkata Police Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Kolkata Police Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for the interview on the scheduled dates at Kolkata Police Hospital, 2, Beninandan Street, Kolkata - 700025 along with the documents.

Latest Government Jobs:

NHM Kerala Recruitment 2020 for Manager, Medical Auditor and Other Posts, Apply @arogyakeralam.gov.in