NHM Kerala Recruitment 2020 for Manager, Medical Auditor and Other Posts, Apply @arogyakeralam.gov.in

NHM Kerala Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Kerala has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Manager, Medical Auditor and Claim Adjudicator (Public Hospital Claims). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 October 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 17 October 2020

NHM Kerala Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Manager (Policy & Field Operations) - 1 Post

Medical Auditor- 2 Posts

Claim Adjudicator (Public Hospital Claims) at SHA Office - 3 Posts

Claim Adjudicator (Public Hospital Claims) for freelance - as per requirement

NHM Kerala Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Manager (Policy & Field Operations) - Post-graduation or higher qualification in Public health, Community health, Preventive & Social Medicine, Health Economics OR MBBS (with TCMC registration) and MPH /MD Community Medicine. At least 1 year of post qualification work experience.

Medical Auditor, Claim Adjudicator (Public Hospital Claims) - MBBS from a recognized medical college.

NHM Kerala Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Maximum 40 years

Download NHM Kerala Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for NHM Kerala Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can send the scan copy of the documents along with the application latest by 17 October 2020. Candidates can check the official notification PDF link for more details such as qualification, age limit, selection criteria and others.

