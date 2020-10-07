AP Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Notification for 5905 Vacancies To Be Out Soon

AP Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Andhra Pradesh (AP) Government is soon going to release the notification for Anganwadi Posts. The Chief Minister (CM) of AP, Mr. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given the nod to fill Anganwadi vacancies in the state.
A total of 5905 will be filled out of which 4007 will be for Anganwadi Helpers, 1,468 for Main Anganwadi Worker Posts and 430 for Mini Anganwadi Worker in various districts of the AP such as East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore, Vijayawada etc. AP Anganwadi Notification will be published by the respective districts.
AP Anganwadi selection would be made on the basis of interview. The candidates would be able to apply for the posts, once the notification is released. Meanwhile, the candidates can check AP Anganwadi Eligibility, Salary, Age Limit and other details here
AP Anganwadi Important Dates
- AP Anganwadi Notification Date - to be released soon
- Starting Date of Application - to be announced
- Last Date of Application - to be announced
Eligibility Criteria for AP Anganwadi Posts
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should be 10th class passed
Age Limit:
21 to 35 years (Special age relaxation will be given to the reserved categories)
Salary:
- Anganwadi worker - Rs. 11,500 per month
- Helpers - Rs. 7000 per month
Selection Process for AP Anganwadi Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of interview
How to Apply AP Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 ?
The candidates can check the application process on the official notice, once released. The notification would be released on the district websites on ap.gov.in.