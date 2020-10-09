MPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020: 87 Vacancies to be filled in various departmnets, Online Applications Started @mppsc.nic.in

MPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Online Applications have been started at mppsc.nic.in. All interested and eligible candidates can apply for Lecturer Posts through the online mode at Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Website. Around 87 vacancies will be recruited for recruitment to the post of Lecturer for various subjects. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience in the relevant subjects can directly access the online application link by scrolling down.

The online procedure for MPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 will be continued from 8 October 2020 to 7 November 2020. Candidate must have an MD in compulsory academic qualification in the respective subject. Candidates can check eligibility, age limit, qualification, selection criteria and other details for the recruitment here.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 28 September 2020

Commencement of submission of online application: 8 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 7 November 2020

MPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Lecturer - 87 Posts

MPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have MD Degree in compulsory academic qualification in the subject applied for. It is compulsory for candidates to be registered with the employment office of Madhya Pradesh state. Candidates can also refer to the official notification hyperlink given below.

MPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

MPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Rs. 56100-177500/-

MPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview.

Download MPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for MPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 8 October to 7 November 2020 at mponline.gov.in, mppsc.nic.in or mppsc.com. Candidates can take a printout of the submitted online application for future reference.

MPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

Gen/ OBC - Rs. 500/-

SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen- Rs. 250/-

