MH Post Result 2021 for MTS, Postman and Mailguard Out @dopmah20.onlineapplicationform.org/MHPOST, Download PDF Here

MH Post Result 2021 for MTS, Postman and Mailguard has been released on official website dopmah20.onlineapplicationform.org/MHPOST. Check Download Link.

MH Post Result 2021 for MTS, Postman and Mailguard: Maharashtra Post Office (MH Post Office) has released the list of shortlisted candidates in Paper 1 from 05 January to 15 January 2021 for MTS Posts and from 15 January to 29 January 2021 for the post of Postman and Mailguard and from . Candidates, who participated in the said exam, can download Maharashtra Post Result from the official website i.e. dopmah20.onlineapplicationform.org/MHPOST.

Alternatively, the candidates can download Maharashtra Post Office Result through the MH Post Result Links given beow:

MH Post MTS Result Download Link

MH Post Postman/Mailguard Result Download Link

The marks of candidates are normalized as per the Normalization Process given in the “Information and Instructions” Sections.

Normalization Process

MH Post Events Important Dates Online Registration Dates 12 October 2020 to 10 November 2020 MH Post MTS Exam Dates 05 January to 15 January 2021 MH Post Mail Guard and Postman Exam Dates 15 January to 29 January 2021 MH Post Answer Key Date 04 February 2021 MH Post QP Link 20 to 22 September 2021 MH Post Result Date 12 October 2021 MH Post Paper 2 and Paper 3 Dates to be announced

MH Post Paper 2 and Paper 3

Those candidates who qualify in Phase 1 shall be called for Paper 2 and Paper 3.

Paper 2 is a Local Language Test which is Qualifying in nature. There will be Computer Based Test for Multiple Choice Questions and Pen-Paper test for descriptive Part as well.

Paper 3 is qualifying online exam.

The candidates shall be informed about Paper 2 and Paper 3 in due course.

How to Download MH Postal Result ?

Go to official website of MH Post Office - https://dopmah20.onlineapplicationform.org/MHPOST/ Click on links ‘List of shortlisted candidates in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-ll and Paper-lll Examinations for the posts of Postman (PM) /Mail Guard (MG) (in Roll Number order)’ or ‘List of shortlisted candidates in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-ll and Paper-lll Examinations for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff(MTS) (in Roll Number order)’ given in the homepage Download MH Post Result PDF Check Roll Numbers of selected candidates

The recruitment is being done for filling 1371 vacancies. Out of total, 1029 vacancies are for Postman Post and 15 for Mailguard Post under Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment across various districts of Maharashtra.