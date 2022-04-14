MHC Judicial Service Admit Card 2022 (Released) @hcmimphal.nic.in, Check MJS Grade III Call Letter Link Here

Manipur High Court has released Manipur Judicial Service Grade-III Prelims Admit Card on its official website- hcmimphal.nic.in. Check download link here.

Manipur Judicial Service Admit Card 2022: Manipur High Court has released Manipur Judicial Service Grade-III Prelims Admit Card on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for for Manipur Judicial Service Grade-III can now download the admit card through the official website of Manipur High Court.i.e.hcmimphal.nic.in.

It is noted that Manipur High Court is set to conduct the Manipur Judicial Service Grade-III Prelims exam on 24 April 2022 (Sunday). Candidates can download Manipur Judicial Service Admit Card 2022 admit card from the official website till 23 April 2022.

In a bid to download the Manipur Judicial Service Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Email Id and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website.

You can download the Manipur Judicial Service Admit Card 2022 from the link available on the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download Manipur Judicial Service Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website.i.e.hnic.in. Click on the link Download Admit card for the post MJS Grade III Exam. flashing on the home page. Provide you login credentials including Enter Email Id, Date of Birth, Security Code and click on download button. The Manipur Judicial Service Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download and save Manipur Judicial Service Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

Alliteratively you can download the Manipur Judicial Service Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.