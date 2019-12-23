MICAT 2020 Results: Expected on 23rd Dec at mica.ac.in

MICAT Result 2019 - MICA, Ahmedabad will declare the MICAT-I Result 2019 for admission to the MICA Ahmedabad PGDM-Communications course on 23rd December after 6pm. Candidates who will appear for the MICAT 2019 exam can check their final MICAT Result at mica.ac.in. The Result of the Phase-1 MICAT 2020 exam is expected to be out on 23rd December 2020.

The final merit list for the candidate who will appear for MICAT-I and MICAT-II exam to be conducted in the first week of December 2019 and February 2020 respectively in online format. The result of the online test are expected to be declared in the 3rd week of December for the MICAT-I and 3rd week of February for the MICAT-II exam.

However, the shortlist for the GE and PI round will be declared a week later in February 2020. Candidates will get shortlisted for the final admission to the MICA Ahmedabad will be able to download the final MICAT merit list to check if they made it to the institute.

Read on to know more about the MICAT Result 2019 including its downloading process, important dates and about the exam. To receive all the latest news and updates on MICAT, we advise students to bookmark this page.

MICAT 2019 Final Merit List

Find out the steps to download the MICAT final merit list here:

Applicants need to enter the MICAT 2019 Application Number after clicking on the link provided below Click on the 'Get Result' tab and the result will be reflected on the screen Download the MICAT result 2019 and take its print out for future reference

MICAT 2019 Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the link provided below

MICAT-I Result

Step 2: Fill in your Login ID and Password, and then login.

Step 3: After login, a scorecard will appear on your screen that you can download for future reference.

MICAT Exam: Post-Result Events

Post-result, there is a process which every B-school follows to screen and select the best candidates before the final admission list id released. Here is how candidates can enhance their chances of getting selected in MICA institute:

The shortlisted candidates will further be called for the GD/PI round which will be conducted at the selected centers alloted by MICA. Those candidates who successfully clear all the rounds get a final call of selection from the institute to get admission in the PGDM-C programme.

Way forward to MICAT-II

Those candidates who missed the opportunity to make it to the MICAT-II can start preparing for the MICAT-II which will soon be conducted by MICA, Ahmedabad to shortlist the candidates for the PGDM-C course. MICAT-II is another opportunity to make it to one of the best B-school in the country.

MICAT 2019: Important Events

Event Date MICAT I Exam 23rd December 2019 MICAT II Exam N.A.

Note*: In the event of any unforeseen circumstances that may occur during MICAT Examination, decision of MICA’s Admissions Committee to conduct re-examination on the same day or otherwise shall be final and binding on the candidates.

About MICAT Exam

MICA Admissions Test (MICAT) is one of the prestigious management entrance test which grants admission to MICA (formerly known as Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad). MICA offers an AICTE approved PGDM-C, equivalent to an MBA with specialisations in Marketing Research, Digital Communication Management, Brand Management, Media Management and Advertising Management

For more information about MICAT, visit the official website of MICA Ahmedabad.

For more info on MBA ENTRANCE EXAMS, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com

Also Read

Also Read: About MICAT Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About MICAT Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About MICAT Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About MICAT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About MICAT Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About MICAT Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About MICAT List of Participating Institutes – Click Here

Also Read: About MICAT Selection Process – Click Here

Also Read: About MICAT Exam Analysis – Click Here