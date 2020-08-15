Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers Recruitment 2020 for Consultants/Young Professional Posts

Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers Recruitment 2020: Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers invited applications for the post of Consultants/Young Professional on contract basis for Investment Promotion/Project Development/ Chemical Disaster & Accident Management Cells and Economic Division in the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers. Interested candidates can apply within 21 days from publication of this vacancy in the Employment News.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application Submission- within 21 days from publication of this vacancy in the Employment News

Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers Vacancy Details

Senior Consultant - 1 Post

Middle Level Consultants - 3 Posts

Consultant - 5 Posts

Young Professional

Eligibility Criteria for Consultants/Young Professional Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Senior Consultant - A graduate preferably in chemicals and / or petrochemicals engineering and a post graduate with MBA from reputed institutions. He should have multi-disciplinary expertise covering deep understanding of the chemicals industry, growth potentials, global investment climate, etc. He must have at least 7 years’ experience of working in similar capacity in related industry or consulting firms of repute in the areas of investment promotion, project development, techno-economic prefeasibility, financial closure, etc.

Middle Level Consultants - An engineering graduate preferably in chemicals and / or petrochemicals engineering and a post graduate in engineering or MBA from reputed institutions. He must have at least 4 years’ experience of working in chemicals and petrochemicals industry in the areas of project development, project management and execution, techno-economic prefeasibility, financial closure etc.

Consultant - A graduate preferably in chemicals and / or petrochemicals engineering and a post graduate with MBA from reputed institutions. He must have at least 4 years’ experience of working in the areas of investment promotion, project evaluation and financing, venture capital investments, financial consulting, financial closure etc. preferably in chemicals and petrochemicals industry

Young Professional - Master Degree in Economics.M.Phil or additional qualification; specialization in Finance/statistics

How to Apply for Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the Google link given here (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc3thEb7VejLtxLKgcoGoBq_AC WKjslUq8yH7_pTOSw2xinIg/viewform?usp=sf_link) and also send a pdf copy of the same along with all supporting documents duly self-attested to satender.p@nic.in within 21 days from publication of this vacancy in the Employment News.

Notification

Application Link