Ministry of Defence DGQA Recruitment 2022 for MTS Posts: 10th Pass Apply

Department of Defence Production (DGQA), Cheif Quality Assurance Establishment (Naval), Ministry of Defence (MOD) is hiring Multi-Tasking Staff. Check Details Here.

Ministry of Defence DGQA Recruitment 2022: Department of Defence Production (DGQA), Cheif Quality Assurance Establishment (Naval), Ministry of Defence (MOD) has issued a notice for recruitment of Group C, Non-Gazetted, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Interested persons can submit their applications by registered or speed post.

DGQA MTS Notification is published in the employment newspaper dated 04 June to 10 June 2022. Selected candidates for this recruitment will be on probation for two years. They will be liable to serve anywhere in India. However, the initial place of posting is likely to be at CQAE (Naval), DGQA, Technical Complex, Manovikas Nagar, Secunderabad, Telangana State - 50009.

For more details, the candidates can refer to the website of the organization i.e. www.dgqadefence.gov.in/recruitment.

Ministry of Defence DGQA MTS Notification 2022 Details

Advertimement Number - 2381/MTS/2021-22/Secunderabad

Ministry of Defence DGQA MTS 2022 Vacancy Details

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)

ST - 1 Post

EWS - 1 Post

Ministry of Defence DGQA MTS Salary 2022

Level 1 Rs. 18000-56900

Ministry of Defence DGQA MTS Eligibility Criteria 2022

The candidates should be 10th class passes from a recognized university.

How to Apply for Ministry of Defence DGQA MTS Recrutiment 2022 ?

The eligible and interested candidates are required to apply offline in the prescribed format and send the application by speed or registered post.

Ministry of Defence DGQA MTS Notification Download