Ministry of Labour and Employment Recruitment 2022 for 112 Young Professional, Salary Rs. 50000

Ministry of Labour and Employment is hiring 112 Young Professionals: Candidates can check Notification, Online Application Link, Salary, Eligibility and Other Details.

Ministry of Labour and Employment Recruitment 2022: Ministry of Labour and Employment is recruiting Young Professionals through National Career Service (NCS) Scheme.

Graduates will relevant experience or Postgraduates are eligible for the recruitment. The age should be between 24 and 40 years.

The candidates shall be hired for a period of one month two years which can be extended up to 5 years.

Ministry of Labour and Employment Online Application Link

Ministry of Labour and Employment Notification Download Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 12 April 2022

Ministry of Labour and Employment Young Professional Salary:

Rs. 50000/-

Job Location

Selected candidates may be posted anywhere within the country

Ministry of Labour and Employment Young Professional Vacancy Details

Young Professional - 112 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Labour and Employment Young Professional Posts

Bachelors degree BA, BE, BTech, BEd with at least 4 years of experience OR Masters Degree MBA Masters in Economics, Psychology, Sociology, Operations Research, Statistics, Social Work, Management, Finance, Commerce, Computer Applications etc with at least 2 years of experience. The degrees need to be UGC AICTE etc recognized Candidate must have obtained minimum of 50% marks in 10th 12th and Graduation.

Apart from proficiency in the English language mandatory, the candidate should be proficient in at least 1 other languages Hindi any Regional language Reading writing and speaking proficiency.

The Candidate should be willing to relocate within the country. Candidates with experience in the areas of HR, Management, Analytics and Psychology etc shall be preferred.

The candidate should be between the age of 24 to 40 years.

The candidate should have strong communication interpersonal and organizational skills. Basic knowledge of MS Office.

Candidates should have the ability to take initiative to make things happen. Should be skillful and tactful to work and navigate their way through a challenging environment of the Government system. Passion for helping others would be an advantage. Ability to inspire confidence in the job seekers. Ability to respond effectively to the needs of both the employers and the job seekers. Should be able to Work under limited supervision using standardized practices and or methods.

How to Apply for Ministry of Labour and Employment Young Professional Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible candidates may apply online on the link provided on the website of www.ncs.gov.in.