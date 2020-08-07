Mizoram EMRS Society Recruitment 2020: 66 Vacancies for PGT, TGT, Hostel Warden & Other Posts, Apply before 28 Aug

Mizoram EMRS Society Recruitment 2020: Mizoram EMRS Society has invited applications for recruitment to the post of PGT, TGT, Hostel Warden & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 28 August 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 28 August 2020
Mizoram EMRS Society Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) - 24 Posts
- Post Graduate Teacher PGT - 4 Posts
- Hostel Warden - 8 Posts
- Medical Attendant- 6 Posts
- Grade 4 (Cook, Chowkidar, Watchman) - 24 Posts
Mizoram EMRS Society Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) - Integrated Degree from regional college of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% Marks in aggregate or Bachelors Degree in the concerned subject along with B.Ed. Or equivalent.
- Post Graduate Teacher PGT - Integrated PG Course from the regional college of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% Marks in aggregate. Or B.Tech. (Computer Science/IT)/Masters Degree in Computer Application/Computer Science/Information Technology/M.Tech (Computer Application/Computer Science/Information Technology)
- Hostel Warden -Graduation Degree from any recognized University; at least 5 years teaching or administrative experience in Hostels or any Govt. Recognised schools.
- Medical Attendant- 12th or equivalent and Grade A Diploma/Certificate in Nursing from a recognized University or B.Sc. Nursing/GNM from a recognized University.
- Grade 4 (Cook, Chowkidar, Watchman) - Class 8 or above from any recognised institution; Working Knowledge of Mizo Language at least Middle School Standard.
Age Limit for TGT, PGT, Hostel Warden and Other Posts
- Post Graduate Teacher PGT - upto 40 years
- TGT - upto 35 years
- Hostel Warden - 26 to 45 years
- Medical Attendant- 35 years
- Grade 4 (Cook, Chowkidar, Watchman) -21 to 35 years
(There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Mizoram EMRS Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Director, Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs Department, Chaltlang, Aizawl on or before 28th August 2020.
