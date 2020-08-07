Mizoram EMRS Society Recruitment 2020: 66 Vacancies for PGT, TGT, Hostel Warden & Other Posts, Apply before 28 Aug

How to apply for Mizoram EMRS Society Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Director, Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs Department, Chaltlang, Aizawl on or before 28th August, 2020.

What is the qualification required for Mizoram EMRS Society Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding the qualification of 8th, 10th, graduation, post-graduation, b.ed. In the concerned subject are eligible to apply.

What is the last date for Mizoram EMRS Society Recruitment 2020?

The last date for applying for Mizoram EMRS Society Recruitment 2020 is 28 August 2020.

How many vacancies are released for Mizoram EMRS Society Recruitment 2020?

A total of 66 vacancies are released for Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher, Hostel Warden, Class IV Posts including Cook, Chowkidar, Watchman and Medical Attendant.